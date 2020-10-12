Penn State hockey’s first puck drop of the season is still over a month away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to make a few predictions about the upcoming season.

Here are four things to look out for during the 2020-21 season.

Kevin Wall will breakout

A sixth round selection of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2019 NHL Draft, Wall had high expectations coming to Happy Valley.

As a freshman last year, he netted two goals, including one of the biggest goals of the season when he fired a rebound past Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine to put Penn State up for good in its crucial final game of the season.

With Penn State losing a lot of talent at the forward spot due to graduation, Wall is going to have a larger role for the Nittany Lions this year, and he will capitalize on it.

Wall will be one of the leading scorers for Penn State this year and could even see his name near the top of the Big Ten scoring charts.

Penn State will have elite goaltending

When Gadowsky appeared on the Penn State Coaches Show, he mentioned Oskar Autio when discussing who will replace recently graduated Peyton Jones.

Autio appeared in only five games last year but made the most of his time in net. He posted a 1.30 GAA and had a stellar .939 save percentage.

Autio has shown the potential to be a top-tier goaltender, but even if he doesn’t pan out, the Nittany Lions have another route they could go.

Penn State fans have been waiting for Liam Souliere for quite some time, and his arrival will be worth the wait.

The talent Souliere possesses will undoubtedly shine through should Souliere take over the starting spot at some point throughout the year.

If he takes over between the pipes, the rest of the Big Ten — and Arizona State — will be in for a rude awakening.

Look for a Penn State netminder to be among the Big Ten leaders in save percentage and GAA.

Alex Limoges will lead the Big Ten in points

Limoges is all that remains of the formerly lethal line of him, Liam Folkes and Evan Barratt.

After scoring 50 points as a sophomore, Limoges took a step back to 32 points last season. But as the top offensive player on Guy Gadowsky’s squad this year, Limoges will return to his sophomore year form.

Limoges has the talent to lead all Big Ten skaters in scoring, and, this season, he will showcase that.

Expect him to lead a potent Nittany Lions offense.

Penn State will win the Big Ten regular season title

The Nittany Lions were the premier team in the Big Ten last year, and despite the loss in talent, Gadowsky will lead his squad right back there.

Penn State still has guys such as Paul DeNaples, Aarne Talvitie and Limoges coming back.

Coupled with the fact that Penn State will have two solid goaltenders in Souliere and Autio, as well as a strong crop of youngsters looking to make names for themselves, Penn State will be dangerous this year.

Among these youngsters is newly drafted Chase McLane, who will look to make an immediate impact.

In his appearance on the Penn State Coaches Show, Gadowsky noted that it will be tough to play without fans, but that won’t stop Penn State from taking home its second straight Big Ten crown.