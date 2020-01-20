Men's Hockey v Michigan, DeNaples (3) defends
Defense, Paul DeNaples (3) defends Michigan's Johnny Beecher (17) and Michael Pastujov (21) during the game against Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Penn State tied Michigan 4-4, and the Wolverines took the extra Big Ten point in 3-on-3 OT.

 James Leavy

Following a winless series against Michigan last week, Penn State dropped to No. 9 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Wolverines 6-0 on Friday night before the two sides tied 4-4 on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 16-7-1. Penn State was ranked No. 6 in last week’s poll.

The Nittany Lions are now the second-highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll. Ohio State was ranked sixth in Monday's poll, as the Buckeyes are 15-6-3 on the season.

Cornell is now the outright No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 21 first-place votes. No. 2 North Dakota and No. 3 Minnesota State also received first-place votes.

