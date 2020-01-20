Following a winless series against Michigan last week, Penn State dropped to No. 9 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Wolverines 6-0 on Friday night before the two sides tied 4-4 on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 16-7-1. Penn State was ranked No. 6 in last week’s poll.

The Nittany Lions are now the second-highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll. Ohio State was ranked sixth in Monday's poll, as the Buckeyes are 15-6-3 on the season.

Cornell is now the outright No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 21 first-place votes. No. 2 North Dakota and No. 3 Minnesota State also received first-place votes.