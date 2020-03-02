Nineteen days.

That’s the gap between Penn State’s last game and when it’ll take the ice again.

With some fortunate results over the weekend, the Nittany Lions will have a bye in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. That means they will have back-to-back off weekends after having their bye this past weekend.

That could lead to a couple of different scenarios leading up to the semifinal — Penn State could be well rested and come out with plenty of energy, or it could be rusty and start the game flat.

There’s a huge risk involved with that much time off, but at this time of year, the importance of rest far outweighs the risk of being rusty.

There’s really not that much for Penn State to play for at this point.

The Big Ten Tournament Championship is important, but the Nittany Lions are going to the NCAA Tournament. There’s a factor of not wanting another Big Ten team to steal a bid, but that shouldn’t be a focus right now.

The NCAA Tournament is more important, and the Nittany Lions will be playing in it, regardless of the results of the tournament.

Seeding is still up for grabs, but it’s likely that Penn State can hold its ground on the two line, barring a big upset in the semifinal.

It’s likely that Penn State won’t be able to climb up onto the one line, barring big upsets elsewhere.

Odds are, Penn State will be a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

So all that’s on the line is the Big Ten Championship.

There’s a large sense of pride involved in that, and that would be a big confidence booster going into the tournament. But the focus should be making sure it’s in the best position to compete for a national championship.

That focus is not shared amongst certain fans on Twitter.

Many fans expressed their concern with the double bye, saying that Penn State will be rusty and fall flat in the semifinals.

It’s a fair concern, but there are many aspects of the game itself that may counteract that.

Penn State’s opponent played meaningful games this past weekend, and will have played a dramatic 2-out-3 series, all while Penn State would be sitting on the couch.

The Nittany Lions could be rusty, but the opponent could be fatigued.

And to be frank, the semifinal game shouldn’t be the main priority.

As previous NCAA Tournament games show, being fresh is key.

Denver skated circles around Penn State the last time they played. It’s a hypothetical, but if Penn State had multiple weeks off in the final stretch of the season, maybe the result would have been different.

It’s hard to predict what this Penn State team will look like the next time it plays, let alone the NCAA Tournament.

On March 14, when the Nittany Lions take the ice in the Big Ten, they could be rusty, or they could be fresh.

But that’s not what matters.

Odds are, with all of the rest, Penn State will be fresh when it takes the ice in Allentown for the NCAA Tournament.

And that’s what’s most important.