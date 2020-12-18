The Nittany Lions will have more Big Ten hockey in the new year.

Penn State men’s hockey announced 'Phase II' of its season Friday as the team looks to build off its recent three-game winning streak.

The Nittany Lions will start 2021 in East Lansing against Michigan State Jan. 3 and 4.

Shortly after, Penn State travels to Columbus for a pair of games with Ohio State Jan. 8 and 9.

Penn State then returns home for three series against Michigan State (Jan. 15 and 16), Wisconsin (Jan. 21 and 22) and Notre Dame (Jan. 28 and 29) within a two week stretch to end the month of January.

The Nittany Lions will head out on the road again to face Michigan Feb. 3 and 4.

Once again, Penn State returns home for three straight series against Ohio State (Feb. 12 and 13), Arizona State (Feb. 20 and 21) and Minnesota (Feb. 26 and 27).

To finish off the season, the Nittany Lions will face Notre Dame March 5 and 6 in South Bend.

