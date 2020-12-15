After a dominant weekend against Arizona State, Penn State's captain is getting recognition from the conference.
Forward Alex Limoges netted three goals and an assist, good for four points, in the Nittany Lions' two-game sweep of then-No. 20 Arizona State
For his efforts, the senior was named the Big Ten's Second Star of the Week.
The Big Ten also honored Minnesota goalie Jack LaFontaine as the First Star and Minnesota forward Ben Meyers as the Third Star, respectively.
👏 #B1GHockey Three Stars 👏 ⭐️ @GopherHockey G Jack LaFontaine ⭐️⭐️ @PennStateMHKY F Alex Limoges⭐️⭐️⭐️ @GopherHockey F Ben Meyers#B1G 📰 https://t.co/w0RCOE8V8A pic.twitter.com/KDovRSNrDt— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) December 15, 2020
Limoges leads the Big Ten in active career goal scorers with 46 goals. He also ranks second in the NCAA in active career goals.
With the first eight games coming to a close, he leads Penn State with five goals and nine points.
Limoges claimed his second award in his career and his first of the season. The last Nittany Lion to be recognized was Peyton Jones who was honored as the Third Star on Feb. 11, 2020.
