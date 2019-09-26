While the depth of Penn State’s goaltending this year remains generally unclear, the team is expecting a big year out of its returning starter.

The gap left by goalie Chris Funkey, who graduated in the spring, brings up questions about backups. Newcomers Oskar Autio and Will Holtforster will look to show the league that they are ready to compete with the rest of the league.

Peyton Jones

It’s the final year for the 23-year-old senior, and he is coming off an 18-12-2 record in the 2018-19 season. He posted a .901 save percentage with a 3.32 goals against average.

Last year was Jones’ worst statistically, playing the least amount of minutes and allowing the most goals in his three seasons in Happy Valley. After falling just short of an NCAA tournament berth, the Pennsylvania native will look to compete as one of the top goalies in the Big Ten.

Jones leads the program in both starts (103) and wins (58), and has never started less than 32 games in a season. In his fourth year as a starter, Jones will be a key asset to the Nittany Lions in their defensive zone.

Coach Guy Gadowsky has been quite loyal to Jones over the years, so it will be interesting to see how heavily he is played.

Oskar Autio

Autio is returning for his sophomore season, and he’ll be looking to get more experience out of this year.

The Finn made just three appearances last year and had no wins. He allowed seven goals on 66 shots for a 3.42 GAA.

It’s still hard to tell how ready Autio is to be a starting goalie, but expect him to get more playing time this year as he will most likely be next year’s starter.

In 2017-18, he played for the USHL’s Chicago Steel, playing in 39 games and holding a modest 2.90 save percentage. In this season, Autio made the transition from European to North American style hockey.

Autio was inspired to come to Penn State when visiting his brother, former 2018-18 captain Erik Autio. Erik played defense for four years under Gadowsky.

Will Holtforster

Holtforster is making the jump from Penn State’s club level to the D-I program this year and will fill the role of the team’s third-string goaltender.

The Ontarian had a 10-2-0 record with a .923 save percentage with the Ice Lions last season.

Holtforster holds an all-time record of 23-2-0 and helped lead the club team to back-to-back Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Hockey Championships during the previous two years.

Highly-regarded goaltending prospect Liam Souliere was initially committed to the Nittany Lions for the 2019-20 season, but told the team he wouldn’t be arriving until the start of the 2020-21 season after a meeting with the coaches back in April.

Holtforster was named the Ice Lions’ most improved player following the 2017-18 season, and will surely improve under the reigns of his new team.