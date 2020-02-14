Despite dominating in the shot department, Penn State found itself on the wrong end of a 60-minute fight against the Big Ten’s last place team on Friday night.

Tied 3-3 late in the third, the Nittany Lions fell victim to a Wisconsin game-winning goal off the stick of Dylan Holloway with 1:04 remaining in the game. The 4-3 result is Penn State’s first loss to the Badgers this season.

The Badgers got on the board first with two goals in a span of 11 seconds early in the first period, putting the pressure on the Nittany Lions. Mike Vorlicky beat Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones to open the scoring, and Josh Ess doubled the Badgers’ lead on the subsequent attack.

The Nittany Lions responded quickly however, as Liam Folkes found the back of the net just 42 seconds later. Penn State put pressure on the Wisconsin back line and found a seam, allowing Folkes to capitalize.

The Badgers scored the final goal of the first period, as Max Zimmer scored to put them up by two goals. Wisconsin scored three goals on nine shots in the period.

Penn State tied the game in the second, as Folkes registered his second goal in the middle of the period. The Nittany Lions then tied the game at 3 on a powerful slap shot for Paul DeNaples, who let it rip from near the faceoff circle and found the net.

A flurry of chances

Despite what the scoreboard showed, Penn State dominated the last two periods. The Nittany Lions out-shot Wisconsin 32-15 in the last two periods, but only registered two goals.

Penn State really turned up the heat in the final moments of the third period, peppering Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Lebedeff with shot after shot. The netminder finished the contest with 35 saves.

Power play lacking power

Despite combining for 7 goals, both sides were unsuccessful on the power play. Penn State went 0-for-2 on the man-advantage, while Wisconsin went 0-for-3.

The strong penalty kill was absent the last two times these teams met back in the fall. Penn State scored a total of five power play goals in a two-game sweep of the Badgers to open Big Ten play.

Into the history books

Folkes and fellow teammate Alex Limoges entered the Penn State history books on the same play on Friday. Limoges assisted Folkes on his first period goal, giving both players 100 career points.

Folkes had been in a bit of a rut coming into the series, as the goal was just his second since Nov. 30, a game in which he recorded a hat trick. Since then, the senior recorded one goal in Penn State’s tie against Michigan in mid-January.

Folkes added a second goal in the second period, giving him his first multi-goal performance since the hat trick. He now has two multi-goal games this season.

Limoges’ first assist was his 19th of the season. He finished the game with a total of three assists.