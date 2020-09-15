It's been years since there has been a question as to who will be between the pipes for Penn State going into a season.

Peyton Jones was a four-year starter during his time in Happy Valley and left a lasting legacy.

He ranks first among Penn State goalies in wins, games played, minutes played and saves while ranking second in save percentage and goals-against average. Jones also tallied 42 conference wins, a conference record and eight tournament victories, good for second all-time.

Needless to say — Jones left some big skates to fill.

This season Guy Gadowsky will be left with a tough decision to make in regard to Jones’ departure.

Does junior Oskar Autio get his chance to be the starter for the Nittany Lions, or does Gadowsky turn to incoming freshman and highly touted prospect, Liam Souliére?

Autio comes into his junior season having been the backup to Jones in each of his first two years on campus, which could have helped him develop despite not getting a lot of ice time.

Autio has only played in eight career games as a Nittany Lion, but during the 2019-20 season, he flashed some promise. In his five games, he went 2-2-1 while stopping 106 shots and only allowing eight goals, good for a .930 save percentage.

He also added two shutouts to his resume, blanking Merrimack on Nov. 29 with 16 saves and turning away all 24 shots from Niagara on Jan. 4.

If Autio continues to improve, it could be hard for Gadowsky to go against him and at least give him a shot to prove himself.

On the other hand, Souliére comes to State College with a lot of prominent recognition, and for good reason.

The 21-year-old has been a force to be reckoned with in whichever league he’s played in, posting save percentages of .927 or higher in three of his last four seasons throughout various Candian leagues.

He was the 2018-19 goaltender of the year with the Brockville Braves and put together a 26-8-0 record with a .930 save percentage and only 2.13 goals-against average.

Should Gadowsky want to pursue this option, he could easily have another four-year starter in Souliére.

Although these Nittany Lions will be seen as the two front runners for the starting job, Penn State does have a third option in graduate student Will Holtforster.

Holtforster was a member of the Penn State Ice Lions (ACHA) and put together a career record of 23-2-0. He was also a key piece of back-to-back Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Hockey championship teams.

It is likely Holtforster will be the third-string, though. He did not see any action last year after joining the varsity team from the Ice Lions.

Gadowsky could decide to get creative and try something more unique and have the netminders split time, which is a strategy Big Ten teams have used in the past.

During the 2018-19 season, Michigan State split time between Drew DeRidder and John Lethemon before Lethomen took over full time in the 2019-20 season.

While neither goalie performed at an elite level during the 2018-19 season, both DeRidder and Lethemon played well, posting .906 and .905 save percentages respectively.

Once he was made the full-time goalie in 2019, though, Lethemon jumped to a .935 save percentage and had one of the best seasons in the Big Ten.

Whichever route Gadowsky goes, the back of the net should be safe from opposing pucks in Happy Valley for the 2020-21 season.