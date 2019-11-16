On Saturday night, senior Nate Sucese etched his name into the history books.

The Penn State forward scored his 55th career goal, giving him the most goals in program history. Sucese passed former Nittany Lion Andrew Sturtz, who set the record in 2017.

The veteran extended his lead in the record books just one period later, going top-shelf to beat Minnesota goaltender Jared Moe. Sucese’s pair of goals helped propel Penn State to the 6-3 victory over the Golden Gophers, completing the two-game sweep.

Center Scott Reedy put Minnesota on the board first with a power play goal midway through the first period. Assists were credited to defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Tyler Nanne.

The Golden Gophers extended their lead with a goal from left wing Cullen Munson. The play was reviewed to see if the puck crossed the line, and the goal was in fact confirmed.

Scoring exploded early in the second period, as three goals were scored in the first five minutes following intermission. Penn State struck first, as Sam Sternschein took advantage of an open shot during a power play to cut the deficit in half.

The Golden Gophers responded about a minute later, as left wing Sampo Ranta beat Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones. The Nittany Lions won the subsequent faceoff and the puck eventually found right wing Liam Folkes, who found the back of the net just 14 seconds after Ranta’s goal.

In addition to the pair of goals from Sucese, goals from Clayton Phillips and Denis Smirnov in the third period helped Penn State earn the win. The Nittany Lions scored five unanswered goals to earn their first sweep in a road series since November 2017.

Rough start

One night after dominating Minnesota, the Nittany Lions came out of the gates on Saturday night and seemingly couldn’t continue their success. The Golden Gophers dominated the first twenty minutes of play, and capitalized off Penn State mistakes.

The Nittany Lions committed three penalties, allowing Minnesota to have three power-play opportunities. The Golden Gophers took advantage of one power play, and played well during the other two man-advantage opportunities.

The Golden Gophers out-shot Penn State 14-8 in the first period and won six more faceoffs. Minnesota also controlled possession, giving them the multiple-goal lead heading into intermission.

Missing pieces

The Nittany Lions were without some of their veterans on Saturday night. Nikita Pavlychev was an unhealthy scratch after being injured in Friday’s contest.

Penn State was also without captain Brandon Biro and up-and-coming freshman Mason Snell. This caused a shake up in the Nittany Lions’ normal lines and pairings, forcing them to rely on their deep roster.

Minnesota homecoming

In his return to his home state and former school, Phillips celebrated his return to the “State of Hockey” in a big way.

Before transferring to Penn State this past summer, Phillips played two seasons with the Golden Gophers. The defenseman made his presence felt in 3M Arena at Mariucci once again, this time for the other side, scoring the game-winning goal for the Nittany Lions in the third period.

Phillips also played an important role on defense, especially on the penalty kill, with Penn State going 5-for-6 on the penalty kill in the game