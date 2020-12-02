The world of Penn State sports saw its stars, both past and present, shine on Wednesday.

Myles Dread hit a buzzer beater in the Bryce Jordan Center, Trace McSorely threw his first NFL touchdown, but arguably the most impressive performance came from goaltender Oskar Autio.

Autio had struggled coming into Wednesday's contest against Michigan, posting just a .792 save percentage and 5.08 GAA in his two games thus far this season.

Despite the loss, the junior netminder flipped the script and turned in his best outing of the young season.

The Espoo, Finland, native stopped 28 shots and allowed only 2 goals, one of which came on a power play.

Autio continuously rose to the challenge and stopped some of the nation’s most talented players in the Nittany Lions' 3-1 loss to the No. 7 Wolverines to drop to 0-5 on the year.

To Guy Gadowsky though, the loss wasn't on Autio.

“He made some excellent saves and gave the team a chance to win,” Gadowsky said.

This comes just days after Gadowsky said both Autio and goalie Liam Souliére were not meeting expectations.

The duo surrendered 13 goals in two games to Wisconsin in their last series.

“I think it’s fair for me to speak for both goalies. They did not have their best games and would have to do better,” he said.

Autio answered the call and stepped up this time around, though, even when it did not look promising at first.

With only 4:10 gone in the game Michigan’s Nolan Moyle capitalized on a great scoring chance and beat Autio to give the Wolverines a 1-0.

Even this goal, though, was a tough shot where Moyle was alone in the slot and would have been a brilliant save.

Gadowksy also noted that the goal wasn’t on Autio and that play “could have been cleaned up.”

After that, though, Autio was lights out, making impressive stops and keeping the Nittany Lions in the game.

He made 9 stops on the penalty kill, including two on Michigan’s final power play early in the third period to keep the game within reach.

Autio was put on an island on more than one occasion as well, as the Wolverines’ speed and passing ability gave them plenty of breakaways.

Although the scoreboard did not reflect it, senior captain Alex Limoges feels when Autio plays this well it allows the rest of the team to play more freely and more on the attack.

The team put up 39 shots on Michigan goalie Strauss Mann, but only managed to get one past the reigning Big Ten Goaltender of the Year.

“We know if we make a mistake he’s got out back,” Limoges said. “It allows us to be a little more aggressive.”

At this point, Penn State has put together good offensive games with bad defense, and good defensive games with bad offense with Wednesday being the case and point of the latter.

Penn State will need to find consistency in all aspects if it wants to shed the title of “last winless team on campus.”

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, though, play like they got out of their goalie Wednesday is a positive sign and encourages the entire team while also boosting their confidence.

“[It’s] really good to see him playing like that,” Limoges said. “We need to keep that up.”

