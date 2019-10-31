On Thursday night at Pegula Ice Arena, the drop of the puck ignited a previously sleeping giant.

After managing a combined two goals in the past two games, Penn State’s offense woke up with prompt aggressiveness early in plays, leading to a convincing 6-1 victory against Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions put pressure on the Badgers immediately, before right wing Sam Sternschein fired one into the back into the back of the net. The junior took the feed from center Nikita Pavlychev and sent a hard wrist shot past Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Lebedeff just 47 seconds into the period.

Both teams then traded power-play goals late in the first period, as center Evan Barratt extended Penn State’s lead to 2-0 with his first goal of the young season. Four minutes later, Badgers right wing Cole Caufield, who led the nation in goals coming into the game, sent the puck past goaltender Peyton Jones to cut the deficit in half.

The Nittany Lions scored a pair of goals in the second, the first of which came off the stick of defenseman Alex Stevens. Near the midpoint of the frame, left wing Denis Smirnov took advantage of another power play and extended Penn State’s lead to 4-1.

The Nittany Lions never looked back, maintaining the big lead until the final horn. Center Nate Sucese and left wing Aarne Talvitie added goals late in the game to seal the win.

Wasting no time

From the opening whistle, Penn State set a pace unseen in the Nittany Lions’ five nonconference games. Sternschein’s goal marked the second time this season in which the blue and white scored in the first minute of play.

Penn State continued to use its agile skating and short, decisive passes to weave through Wisconsin early in the first period. The Nittany Lions out-shot the Badgers 6-1 through the first five minutes of play.

Late in the first period, Penn State was on the attack as soon as the puck hit the ice. The Nittany Lions scored off an offensive zone faceoff during a power play, as the man-advantage lasted just five ticks of the clock.

The trend continued in the second period, as Stevens scored just 63 seconds into the period. And true to form, Smirnov found paydirt 32 seconds into Penn State’s power play midway through the game.

Hard-hitting hockey

The 2019-20 Big Ten opener for both sides certainly lived up to the billing in regards to physicality. The Nittany Lions and Wisconsin -- who have a history of hard-hitting matchups, both before and after the whistle -- continued their tough play on Thursday night.

The two sides committed a total of 24 penalties in the contest, including four each in the first twenty minutes of play. Some extracurricular activity escalated late in the first period in which Badgers Wyatt Kalynuk defenseman appeared to cross-check Penn State center Nate Sucese in the face sent both to the penalty box.

In total, Wisconsin committed four roughing after the whistle penalties on the night. The Nittany Lions were billed for three penalties of that variety.

Late in the third period, the two sides combined for 13 minutes in penalties and a game misconduct, all on one play. Badgers left wing Roman Ahcan was ejected from the game after hitting Smirnov illegally against the boards.

Jones’ steady night

Jones was extremely consistent on Thursday night, stopping pucks from all angles. The senior stopped 38 of the Badgers’ 39 shots.

Penn State was on the penalty kill quite a bit in the contest, one of which was a direct result of Jones, who was tabbed for tripping late in the second. The veteran made up for his mistake, however, not allowing Wisconsin to gain any momentum on the man-advantage.