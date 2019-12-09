Yost Ice Arena has never been kind to Penn State, but the demons were slain after yesterday’s win.

This year’s Penn State team continues to prove it’s different than previous Nittany Lion squads after it edged the Wolverines 3-1.

While Penn State is 7-4-0 at home and 3-2-0 at neutral sites all-time against the Wolverines, the team held a 2-9-0 record at Michigan heading into the weekend.

In 11 games at Yost, Penn State had scored two goals or fewer in nine all nine losses while Michigan scored four or more goals in seven victories. Penn State hadn’t won since its third-ever game at Yost put the the team ahead 2-1 in the all-time series in Ann Arbor.

Friday, the Nittany Lions attempted to avenge the team’s of the past. None of the seniors on the roster had won there.

They lost in a decisive 4-1 victory. The No. 6 Nittany Lions were once again unable to defeat 5-9-2 Michigan which had only won one conference game all year.

It’s a bad look for the sixth-best team in the country. Regardless of who or where they play, good teams are always able to win. A split would have cost a lot in terms of the rankings later in the season.

Penn State proved it was a team of the future with its victory Saturday night.

A 2-0 lead and a season-high 48-save performance from goalie Peyton Jones propelled the Nittany Lions to a victory they needed. Jones also snapped a three-game losing streak of his own to get his team back on track.

While it wasn’t the prettiest game Penn State has played all year, the team was effective in both the offensive and defensive zones, with chemistry among the Limoges-Folkes-Barratt line on full display.

The team got an early lead, something they have improved upon this year, and did a good job of eating the clock while still playing a competitive game.

For a team that had previously surrendered five goals per game on the road against the Wolverines, the Nittany Lions did their best to contain the Michigan offense. While Jones had a huge stake in the victory, the defense had 11 blocked shots and killed all four penalties to take control of the play in the defensive zone.

They played like a complete team with no weaknesses Saturday, and while it shouldn’t be particularly impressive against a conference opponent during a down year, it is a huge confidence booster as well as a boost in the polls.

The team has mentally gotten over the hump and is in a winning mentality and they will not be punished too much for splitting a series in a historically tough environment.

Penn State had been struggling this season at the faceoff dot, but led 37-34 in faceoffs thanks to quick work from Nate Sucese and Nikita Pavlychev in the circle.

Atypically, Penn State was outshot by its opponent 43-33. While Strauss Mann played incredibly well in net for the Wolverines, Penn State found itself on the other side of the “hot goalie” issue it has been running into of late.

It was another quality conference victory for Penn State, which is something the team has experienced more than ever this year. It has been more successful than ever to start the season and are looking like legitimate tournament contenders.

Whether or not the Nittany Lions can keep this pace up is yet to be determined, and there will be no better test than this weekend’s road trip to Notre Dame.