What makes hockey so unique is that any team has a chance to beat any team, no matter how large the gap in talent is.

That point was on full display in Penn State’s series this weekend, resulting in two completely different outcomes without much tweaking from either squad.

While the final score was 6-4, this game was heavily dominated by the Nittany Lions. Michigan State added two goals late in the third to keep things interesting, but the team — and goalie John Lethemon — certainly didn’t appear the same.

“[They had] the one wrister from the point and [Lethemon] just peeked around the wrong way,” Michigan State coach Danton Cole said. “Last night was the complete opposite way. That’s the way things go sometimes.”

He’s right.

Hockey is a very random sport, and it is especially obvious when two teams play each other on consecutive days. The difference a day makes could be drastic, like going from scoring zero goals to having six different guys each score.

It could also be the team’s overall style of play. Penn State took seven penalties tonight, and Michigan State capitalized on two of them. Yet the Nittany Lions took none last night but fared much worse in that game.

“We didn’t take any penalties yesterday,” Gadowsky said, “and when you talk about good defensive hockey — it's funny how that works, huh? — when you don't take penalties, you seem to be a lot better defensively.”

Gadowsky was also insistent that the team had played better as a whole the previous night, when they were left off the scoreboard.

“We did not play as well as we did last night,” Gadowsky said. “That’s for sure.”

So why did the outcome for Penn State turn out so much better in a game they played noticeably worse in?

Not even Gadowsky could tell you.

“I don't know why [momentum] changes like that but I think it's obviously good information for us,” Gadowsky said.

While this kind of scenario is possible in any sport, it happens in hockey often, which is what makes the games such a toss-up on a consistent basis.

Whether it is the nature of the sport or some kind of “hockey karma” from the spirits above, on-ice performances exhibited by teams in back-to-back games are rarely consistent.

“We definitely feel that we played a very good 60 minutes last night,” Evan Barratt said. “That goalie stood on his head and made some incredible saves. It's just one of those nights we ran into hot goaltender.”

While it seemed impossible to beat Lethemon Friday night, Penn State had no problem beating the goalie five times on 30 shots, 18 fewer shots than the night before.

One of those goals may find itself on SportsCenter, when Barratt chipped the puck in the air from behind the goal line and batted it in past the goalkeeper.

The goalie went from unbeatable to letting in highlight-reel goals in just two games.

As for how and why things like that happen on the ice, Cole sums it up best.

“That’s the way hockey is . . . you can’t control some of that stuff.”