Sometimes 24 hours can make all the difference and Penn State hockey embodied that cliché to a T Saturday evening.

After getting trounced the night before, Guy Gadowsky’s squad came back and held Ohio State to two goals in a 5-2 win in the series finale.

The victory moves Penn State back to within two games of the .500 mark at 5-7 on the season.

Though the Buckeyes knotted the game up at one before the end of the first frame, Penn State scored two goals in the second and third periods to halt its two game losing streak.

Gadowsky went with junior goaltender Oskar Autio in net for the second night in a row and it paid off.

Autio stood his ground to keep Penn State in the game and give his team a chance to win despite facing six Ohio State power plays.

Bounce back game from Autio

After allowing five goals on only 20 shots in Friday’s 6-3 loss, Autio shook off the poor performance and turned in one of his better games of the season.

The junior turned away 28 shots and only let two by him, one of which came on a power play.

This series was the second time this season Gadowsky has turned to Autio for both games in a series, showing confidence in his netminder despite Friday’s struggles.

Top guys step up

Penn State has searched for consistency all year and Saturday was a prime example of the type of hockey this program wants to play.

Some of Penn State’s top players answered the bell and generated offense as Alex Limoges, Kevin Wall and Tim Doherty all managed to find the back of the net, with Wall doing so twice.

Saturday’s win marks the first time all season this trio scored in the same game.

With the two goal outing, Wall moved into third on the team in goals, with Limoges and Doherty being the top two goal scorers for the Nittany Lions.

Penalty kill shines while power play struggles

Penn State’s achilles heel this season has been a porous penalty kill unit, however Saturday evening the Nittany Lions resembled a defensive-minded team.

While the Nittany Lions took a lot of penalties, they held strong while killing them off, allowing the Buckeyes to score only once despite six power play chances.

The Nittany Lions boasted one of the worst penalty kill units in the entire country prior to today’s contest, but should they continue to play like this, the team could see more wins coming its way.

Conversely, Penn State’s power play struggled for the first time in recent memory.

The Nittany Lions went 0-4 with a one man advantage, which is the first time in its last seven games that Penn State has not scored a power play goal when it has had at least one chance.

