Penn State has added a little bling to its wardrobe.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad received the championship rings from its Big Ten regular season title campaign in 2020.

The ring features the Big Ten trophy on the front with the player’s name on one side and “2020 B1G Champions” on the other.

The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten regular season title, but did not get the chance to secure the Big Ten Tournament crown after the postseason was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

