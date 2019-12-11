Penn State split its series with Michigan this past weekend, but the victory at Yost Ice Arena for the first time in five years will do a lot for the team going forward.

After playing their worst game of the season Friday night, the Nittany Lions turned things around Saturday night with a 3-1 win even though Guy Gadowsky said it was more like a 2-1 game with an empty netter.

Gadowsky also said that the biggest difference between the two games this weekend was the amount of odd-man rushes the team gave up.

“I think we gave up 11 on Friday night which is way too many and also the way they happened,” Gadowsky said. “They were well into their control returning pucks over high.”

The team surrendered just two odd-man rushes the following day.

Penn State will embark on its third road trip in two weekends when it heads to South Bend to take on Notre Dame this weekend.

The consensus from both Gadowsky and the team is that they all really enjoy road trips as it gives the team time to bond away from the familiarity of campus.

The team got the day off Monday to focus on their schoolwork.

“This time of year, it's a little stressful with school and everything and we're missing half Thursday and Friday for travel,” Alex Limoges said.

The players get “treated first class” according to Kris Myllari.

They don’t have to worry about school, meals and they are guided to wherever they need to go.

It’s a great way for players to spend time with each other without distractions like in State College, and multiple players cited a change of scenery as a big positive on the road.

“It's not as similar to the NHL where you're flying to four cities and four nights. You're there for the two weekends you got your time so I think guys actually truly love going on the road,” Myllari said.

The Limoges-Folkes-Barratt line had four points this past weekend, including three during Saturday’s game. They got off to a slower pace than they were expected to this year, but they have since turned up the offensive production.

Limoges said that it took about five or six games before the line realized they had to step up their game. The chemistry between the three has strengthened as the year has gone along and the trio, according to Limoges, is very aware of where their teammates are on the ice.

“We know that once we get the puck in the offensive zone, our IQ and the comfortability with those guys are gonna take over,” Limoges said.

While the offense is out in full force, this is possibly the best defensive team Penn State has had yet, and the improvements have been on all parts of the ice.

“Our forwards have made great strides defensively and I think that's helped the defensemen which has in turn helped our goaltending,” Myllari said.

The team has been able to keep the puck in the opposition’s zone consistently throughout the season, keeping more goals out of their net. While Myllari says hockey isn’t necessarily more ‘fun’ when the team is better defensively, they have a lot more control than in years past.

“You can't really script plays and hockey with the speed and limited whistles, so I think it truly is about your details and doing things the right way and sticking to your tendencies,” Myllari said.