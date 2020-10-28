Penn State fans saw and got to know him with the No. 17 on his back for three years, but Evan Barratt will sport a new number in the professional ranks.

Barratt will don the No. 26 for the Chicago Blackhawks, the club announced via Twitter.

𝘔𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘥𝘥𝘴 𝘣𝘦 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘢𝘷𝘰𝘳! 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘴, 𝘵𝘰𝘰.A look at the new #Blackhawks roster numbers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rb6crJbpob — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 28, 2020

Barratt was drafted by Chicago in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft before spending three years in Hockey Valley.

After the 2019-20 season, though, Barratt decided to forego his senior year and turn pro. He finished his Penn State career with 95 points in 98 career games.

He will be the first Blackhawk to wear 26 since Kyle Cumiskey in 2015.

