Forward Evan Barratt (17) controls the puck during the game against Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Penn State tied Michigan 4-4, and the Wolverines took the extra point in 3-on-3 OT.

Penn State fans saw and got to know him with the No. 17 on his back for three years, but Evan Barratt will sport a new number in the professional ranks.

Barratt will don the No. 26 for the Chicago Blackhawks, the club announced via Twitter.

Barratt was drafted by Chicago in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft before spending three years in Hockey Valley.

After the 2019-20 season, though, Barratt decided to forego his senior year and turn pro. He finished his Penn State career with 95 points in 98 career games.

He will be the first Blackhawk to wear 26 since Kyle Cumiskey in 2015.

