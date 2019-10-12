Cole Hults is the first defenseman to record a hat trick in Penn State program history and the first Big Ten defender to accomplish this achievement since 2016.

Not bad for a guy with six goals last year.

The Wisconsin-native skated in 39 games in the 2018-19 season, but needed just one to accumulate half his goal total. Things are looking bright for Hults, who had a great year last season even while statistically flying under the radar.

This year, it’s looking like it is entirely possible that Hults finishes as one of the Big Ten’s most impressive defenseman.

While we’ve never seen the junior breakout quite the way he did tonight on the scoresheet, he is typically far more effective in what he does away from scoring.

“I just try to put an emphasis on my game - shoot more pucks and be more active on the blue line,” Hults said. “I really want to make a statement doing that. It’s nice to actually get that into my game because that’s a big thing I’ve been trying to get into my game.”

Two of Hults’ three goals were scored on the power play, a unit that we should apparently get used to seeing him on more often. The Pioneers committed eight penalties and allowed Penn State to score on four of them.

“I think I could work a little on the breakouts myself but I think we were clicking pretty well,” Hults said in reference to his team’s power play unit. “We did a pretty good job retrieving pucks and getting opportunity after opportunity. Lucky for us, they took a lot of penalties and we got a lot of touches and got a chance to really work on it.”

Hults contributed 22 assists and a plus-19 rating last season, meaning he can help his team by creating not only better defense, but a more team-focused offense.

The puck movement among himself and DeNaples looked very strong on the blue line, making it very difficult for the Pioneers’ defense to clear the puck from the zone.

Guy Gadowsky knows what kind of production he is going to get out of his defenseman, but Hults doesn’t need to put up three goals per game to keep impressing.

“There are some guys that are really flashy, game-breakers,” Gadowsky said. “He just does it by playing ‘shift in, shift out’ really high-quality hockey. Because of that, I think he’s always going to be a point-getter in a quiet way.”

According to Gadowsky, Hults has a habit of excelling in all aspects of his game. The coach had high praise for his blue liner postgame, and could not express enough his appreciation for Hults’ effort and skill level.

“You hear about guys that do everything well - he does everything like really, really well. He just does so many things at such a high level, and it makes him overall just such an effective player.”

Hults is known to be more of a natural offensive-defenseman, and it paid off in game one of Penn State’s season. While he doesn’t need to stress about getting his first goal of the year (and second and third), Hults is still cautiously optimistic for the road ahead.

“It’s a good feeling, but a lot, a lot of season left,” Hults said.

As for the game plan throughout the rest of the season, it seems Hults should be taking a few more shots than he did last year.

“When you’re firing the puck on net and guys are going to the net, stuff seems to go in and that’s kinda been our motto for the defense.”