When Nate Sucese recorded his 129th career point on Saturday, one word summed up his journey to the top of the record books.

Consistency.

The Penn State stalwart recorded three assists in Saturday’s win over Robert Morris to pass former Nittany Lions forward David Goodwin for first place on the program’s all-time scoring list. While the accomplishment is a major milestone for Sucese, finding his way onto the scoresheet night-in and night-out for three and a half seasons may be the more impressive feat.

“It’s his overall attitude about how he approaches every game,” Guy Gadowsky said. “He’ll do whatever it takes to produce in whatever game there is, and I really admire that.”

The steady senior has now produced at least 25 points – but no more than 37 – in all four of his collegiate seasons.

“If you look at the years, they’re all very similar,” Gadowsky said. “The mental strength to do that, game-in-and-game-out, regardless of what the game is, is really, really impressive.”

While his success has been unprecedented, Sucese’s relentless drive was established long before the modern Penn State program existed. Sucese laced up his skates and hit the ice with his dad when he was around 18-months old, and his love of hockey grew from that point.

“It starts from my parents and my older brother, and just watching hockey throughout my life,” Sucese said. “You strive to be a superstar in any sport that you play.”

Sucese looked up to several players in the NHL growing up, studying their tendencies. But above all, the forward focused on one simple goal.

“The mentality of getting to the net and having a focus that the first option is to do whatever we can to get the puck to the net,” Sucese said. “When you go to the net and when the pucks are there, you’re going to get rewarded for it.”

True to form, Sucese got the puck to the net on Saturday for his 129th collegiate point. After winning the faceoff, the senior found teammate Max Sauvé open in front of the net, and Sauvé went top-shelf to complete the play.

“It’s obviously a really cool accomplishment,” Sucese said. “I am pretty proud of it.”

The record-breaking assist was not celebrated as much as expected, considering most of the Nittany Lions had no idea what happened. Sucese was given credit for the assist after a stat correction postgame, making him the official record holder.

“I knew it right away, we even got the puck for it,” Sucese said. “The whole bench thought it was [Cole] Hults messing up thinking it was Max’s [Sauvé] first goal, so they gave the puck away.”

Sucese was quick to thank several of his current and former teammates for helping him reach the record. He believes his consistency on the stat sheet was a byproduct of the stability of his line mates, something for which he is grateful.

“There’s been a lot of help along the way,” Sucese said. “It wouldn’t happen without them.”

Despite the accolades and all the success, Sucese says he’s currently focused on helping his team win the Big Ten regular season title for the first time in program history. Once his days donning the blue and white are over, the all-time leading scorer wants to look back on his impacst on other Penn State hockey players.

“I hope I set a path for guys coming up to not only just try and strive for excellence on the ice, but try and be the best teammate possible off the ice and be a good representation for the university in the classroom as well,” Sucese said.