Michigan’s Yost Ice Arena has been anything but kind to Penn State.

Winless in their last eight contests in the old barn, the Nittany Lions will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend for a two-game set against the Wolverines. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Penn State’s last win at Yost Ice Arena came in November 2014 during its second season in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are just 2-9 in the arena all-time.

“It’s definitely one of the louder places to play,” forward Evan Barratt said. “For us, it’s definitely one of the more fun away rinks to play at.”

With just six freshmen on a Penn State team of 29 total players, the majority of the Nittany Lions have previously played at Yost Ice Arena . While their current winless streak isn’t explicitly discussed in the locker room according to Barratt, the players are aware of the history.

“Going into this year we feel like we got a confident group and we know how we match up against them,” Barratt said. “This year is the year to break something that’s unfortunately been happening.”

The streak is no secret to Guy Gadowsky and his coaching staff, and he feels it is Penn State’s “number one concern” heading into this weekend.

“For us, we have to really look at ourselves in terms of what we have to do to have success at Yost, regardless of where they [the Wolverines] are at in their season,” Gadowsky said.

While Gadowsky led the Nittany Lions to their last victory in the building in 2014, the coaching staff has not been able to pinpoint exactly why they haven’t won in Ann Arbor since.

“We discuss it, and we haven’t come up with anything definitive,” Gadowsky said. “We’ve played well and lost, and we’ve played very poorly and lost, we’ve done it both ways.”

Currently, Michigan is just 5-9-2 overall and 1-6-1 in the Big Ten. However, most of the Wolverines success has come at home, as they carry a 3-3-2 home mark into this weekend.

Michigan is coming off a series split with then-No. 19 Wisconsin last weekend. The Wolverines are 2-2 in their last four contests.

“I think they’re doing everything they can to make sure they get back in the race and back in the NCAA [Tournament] hunt,” Gadowsky said. “I think they’re a very dangerous team.”

The matchup to watch will be Penn State’s high-flying offense against Michigan’s suffocating defense. The Nittany Lions rank second in the nation in scoring offense with 4.6 goals per game, while the Wolverines have allowed just 2.19 goals per contest, which ranks 14th in the country.

The current leaders of the Big Ten, Penn State has gone 6-2 through its first eight conference games. The Nittany Lions have also been successful on the road so far this season, going 3-1.

“We’re excited to get back on the road, but also there’s nothing like playing at home, so it’s bittersweet,” Barratt said.