It looked like this was the year.

There was plenty of hype surrounding this year’s Penn State team, and despite there being some ups and downs, it looked like the team was hitting its stride heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

But it never got the chance to prove it.

The Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Penn State’s season was over.

It was an untimely end to the most successful senior class in its history.

“Obviously it was disappointing, but understandable why the decisions were made,” captain Brandon Biro told The Daily Collegian. "Public health is definitely more important, but at the same time, our team was in a good spot and we definitely had the group of guys in the locker room to make a good run at it.”

The Nittany Lions were 3-1-2 in their final six games, including taking 5-of-6 points against Minnesota, a team who was one of the hottest in the country coming into the series.

They had earned home-ice in the first round and were certainly going to Allentown for the NCAA Tournament, where they felt they could build off of their 2017 run.

The senior class started its time at Penn State by winning the Big Ten Tournament and making it to the Regional Final in the NCAA Tournament.

They hadn’t been able to match that success over the past two years, but they thought this year would be different, and this group would finish their careers in style.

“Being with the same group of 10 guys for four straight years, it was definitely disappointing,” Biro said. “One of our goals as freshmen was to win a Big Ten regular season and we accomplished that this year and we felt that our best hockey was still to come, so I was pretty sad.”

The cancelations were something that obviously upset the team, but the players weren’t really surprised by it.

There was a team meeting the day that other conferences started to cancel tournaments, so it felt inevitable.

“By the time we had our meeting, everybody was anticipating that it was going to happen for the Big Ten so it wasn't a matter of ‘Hey guys, this is it.’ It was sort of, they knew what was going on,” Guy Gadowsky said in a conference call last week. “So we had a quick meeting and we’re going to have another one because of all the information coming in. And by the time we had the next meeting… everything was announced.

“And we just told the guys how well they did and why they should be really proud and get sized for your rings and we'll see you later.”

Biro added that Gadowsky was grateful for this team and what it accomplished.

“He was really happy with how the season went,” Biro said. “We felt like we were starting to play some of our better hockey of the year. And it was obviously disappointing that the season ended in circumstances like this, but he was grateful to be a part of this group of guys that we had and he was really happy that we got the Big Ten regular season championship.”

Gadowsky said this group of seniors had a chance to prove something.

But that chance got taken away.

“They're a group that as freshmen they won the Big Ten Tournament,” Gadowsky said. “But they heard the rumblings, ‘you guys were lucky, you shouldn't have been there, you're still not very good.’

“And I tell you what, they were really hungry to prove that that wasn't a fluke. So I do feel for them very badly.”