Penn State's all-time leading scorer has signed a professional contract.

Nate Sucese has signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes.

The Fairport, New York, native recorded 140 points in 147 games with the Nittany Lions, the most in program history.

Sucese is the second Penn Stater to sign a pro deal this year, as Brandon Biro signed with the Buffalo Sabres earlier this week.