March 16, 2017, was the beginning of a weekend that many know now as the weekend that changed the Penn State program forever.

It began Penn State’s three-day run to claim the Big Ten Championship, making numerous stars, such as Liam Folkes and Peyton Jones.

But that weekend was also the start of the most stable defensive pair over the past three years — Kris Myllari and James Gobetz.

Those two took the ice together that weekend, and they stayed together almost every game since then.

“It’s funny, because we go back to Joe Louis. They ended up playing together that weekend, doing a great job…” Guy Gadowsky said. “They were thrown together and from that time they seemed to develop a chemistry. We’ve tried other things but they keep gravitating back to each other. I don’t know why, but they do.”

Over time, their chemistry grew.

They play the game in a similar way, so it was easy for them to gel on the ice.

“We’re both like-minded in the way we like to play defense first, play a simple game. I think that compliments each other,” Gobetz said. “We’re really good friends off the ice, which helps. Communication is big.”

When Myllari and Gobetz take the ice for senior night on Saturday, they won’t have to worry about each other.

They’ve played so much together, that they know what to expect.

“When you have someone that you play with that you have good chemistry with you don’t really have to think about what you’re doing,” forward Brandon Biro said. “You know where the other guy is, you know what to expect, you just feed off of each other.”

Part of that chemistry comes from the experience, but part of it also comes from the way they play.

There are defenseman on this team, like Cole Hults, who make it a point to get in on the offense.

That’s not what Myllari and Gobetz are focused on.

“James is a great skater first of all, and I think we move the puck unselfishly amongst each other,” Myllari said. “Generally we try to not do too much which helps us stay out of trouble.”

The way they play on the ice is far from flashy and energetic, but that isn’t how many describe their relationship on the ice.

As Biro described it, “They make it so everyone wants to be around them when they’re together.”

A lot of times when those two are together, hockey is not on their minds.

“It’s a pretty funny [bond] off the ice, because you won’t find either of them talking about hockey too much,” forward Nate Sucese said. “Whereas me and Biro it’s the complete opposite.”

There’s plenty of banter between the two, and the others toward them, with some interesting nicknames involved.

“We come up with some pretty funny nicknames for Scumdo and Jimmy Bags over there,” Sucese said. “It’s just something that has evolved in classes and what not.”

All of that banter in the locker room or classes will end soon as Myllari and Gobetz’ time at Penn State is nearing its conclusion.

It’s a fact that hasn’t really hit with them yet.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet. All I can think about is my freshman year, the seniors telling me how quick these four years go. I just rolled my eyes but it’s crazy looking back,” Gobetz said. “I’m just trying to take in every moment with these guys, and hopefully we have a long playoff run ahead of us.”

But those two, and the rest of the Nittany Lions, hope that their run is far from over.

“For us to have a lot of success,” Gadowsky said, “they are going to have to have a lot of success too.”