Fans might not get to see Penn State live in Pegula this year, but they will be able to watch on TV.

The Big Ten just announced the TV schedule for the upcoming season, and Penn State's first four games will air live on the Big Ten Network.

The puck will drop at 8:30 on Nov. 19 to kick off Phase I of the 2020 season for Guy Gadowsky's squad as they travel to Minnesota. The following day, action will get underway at 4 p.m.

Penn State's series against Wisconsin the following week will see the puck drop in Madison at 6 p.m. both days.

🚨 TV ALERT 🚨Our first 4⃣ games of the 2020-21 season will air LIVE on @BigTenNetwork!! 📺#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/WWk6LrvyTy — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 10, 2020

The Nittany Lion's remaining four games will be available with a BTN+ subscription.

