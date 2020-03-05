On Monday, Alex Limoges sat at the podium in the Pegula media room. Towering over him on the table was the Big Ten Regular Season Championship.

The trophy illustrated the happiness in the room during the media session, but Limoges was happier about another aspect of the championship victory — the fact he won’t have to play on the road during the tournament.

Penn State earned home-ice advantage throughout the Big Ten Tournament and will host the one-game semifinal next weekend.

The Nittany Lions always embrace the environment, often praising the Roar Zone and its efforts after games.

But the environment next weekend will probably be something special, and they know how special it is to have that advantage.

“I think so,” Limoges said about if the home-ice advantage was the bigger prize. “I think home-ice position no matter what is huge. Everyone knows how electric the atmosphere is on a game day, and remembering last year, against Wisconsin, it was just the next level, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Even with all of the tournament wins over the past two years, the Nittany Lions never had home-ice beyond the first round. In the past three years, Penn State hasn’t eclipsed the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

This year, it was finally able to find that consistent regular season success, resulting in its first Big Ten Regular Season Championship.

With that comes the home-ice advantage, something that Penn State has seen only in a small sample size.

The past two years, Penn State has hosted the 2-out-of-3 Big Ten Quarterfinals. Those have been similar to environments seen in the regular season, just with the quick turnaround required to purchase tickets.

Game 3 last year against Wisconsin showcased the problem with those types of series, as the crowd was not near capacity, mostly because people had to decide to go that day.

March 14 won’t be anything like that game, as fans have two weeks to create a unique environment for the one-game playoff.

“It’s incredible. To play another game with the Roar Zone is huge,” forward Kevin Wall said. “They get behind us, and it definitely shifts momentum on the ice.”

The atmosphere has helped, for the most part, as Penn State went 11-5-3 at Pegula this season.

But Penn State knows that this game will be nothing like it’s ever seen.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I mean I’m really looking forward to it,” Guy Gadowsky said. “Our fans, our student section are always so awesome. I’m just looking forward to seeing what they bring in a one-game winner-take-all.”

The past two years, the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten season ended on the road at Notre Dame. That can’t happen this time around, with Penn State’s games guaranteed to be at home.

“It’s obviously huge for us,” Gadowsky said. “There’s no other place on the planet we would want to play this game.”

While Penn State is focused on the semifinal, the idea of holding the Big Ten Tournament Championship on the ice at Pegula is not lost on the Nittany Lions.

“Having the chance to win [the championship] at home, at Pegula, for the first time would obviously be cool…” Cole Hults said. “Bringing it back here would be special for the program.”

The one-game playoffs will likely present an environment unlike anything Pegula has seen, and even Limoges doesn’t know what to expect.

“Not at all,” Limoges said when asked if he could picture the atmosphere. “They get a week and a half to prepare and get their tickets, so I’m looking for a sold out crowd.”