Penn State doesn’t win 4-2 games very often.

Often times, this team would come out slower in the second game of a back-to-back, unable to repeat strong play from the night prior.

That was not the case this time around, as the Nittany Lions put together a complete defensive performance against a talented Wisconsin team.

Penn State’s success on the defensive side of the puck begins with the play of Peyton Jones.

The netminder has only allowed four goals in the past four games, boosting this entire team throughout an important stretch.

Because of his strong play, the team is playing looser in front.

“You play with more confidence but you play faster. You don't have as much worry,” Guy Gadowsky said. “You do things that you should do rather than doing things that your scared to do. I mean it really does help. A goaltender’s performance when it's consistent like that helps you play a better all-around game.”

Sam Sternschein after the game mentioned that Penn State wouldn’t have won with the play of its netminder.

But there’s a lot to take away from the performance of the players in front of him.

Even Wisconsin coach Tony Granato has noticed a change compared to previous seasons, saying “They did a better job defensively than they have the past couple of years.”

He added that the experience of this team is a big reason for that.

“They’re just a more mature team, compared to what they were,” Granato said. “They have a lot of returning players. They understand that they have a great goaltender so they better play well in front of him to make it easier on him.”

An example of Penn State’s improved defensive mentality was Paul DeNaples’ performance, especially at the end of the second period.

He blocked a couple of shots, putting his body on the line. He was shaken up heading into the intermission, but he returned to the ice in the third, with some respect from his teammates.

He received the Thor Hammer after the game, which is given to the player who showed mental toughness throughout the game.

“That was a huge moment and not only a huge play on its own individually but a huge moment to motivate and bring guys together,” Gadowsky said. “Plays like that are incredibly important.”

Plays like that stand out, but it’s been the consistent play that allowed Penn State to get two wins over a top-10 team.

Defense was and still is a major point of emphasis for this team, and the hard work is starting to pay off, with even some of the newcomers recognizing what needs to happen.

“It's the adjustments that we've tried to make from last year to this year that take a little while to sink in,” Gadowsky said. “I think if you watch, there's one excellent shift by Mason Snell in terms of how conscious he was about his gaps in the neutral zone. That is something that we needed a big improvement on and I think all defenseman, specifically him tonight, were absolutely really good at.”

Penn State now has a sweep over a Big Ten team. It only had one sweep in conference all of last season.

This team wins a lot of openers and is used to seeing a better effort on night two.

On Friday it was able to stick to its game, getting the conference season started on the right foot.

“We knew they were gonna come out hard tonight and there was going to be a much more defensive game,” Sternschein said. “To sweep a team like Wisconsin with the skills that they have, it's a good weekend to get Big Ten play started.”