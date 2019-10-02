Brandon Biro isn’t an ordinary captain.

Guys like James Robinson and Chase Berger were more of the outspoken kind of leaders. If you were doing something wrong they would let you know.

Biro isn’t that guy. He’ll let his actions do the talking.

“If the younger guys see what the captain’s doing,” Liam Folkes said, “doing all of the right things, they definitely want to follow in his footsteps.”

This year’s senior class is loaded, so there were plenty of options for the captain position.

Biro’s intangibles put him over the top.

“It’s just what he does day in and day out,” Nate Sucese said. “He’s got a pro mentality from the time he wakes up to the time he goes to bed. Eating the right things, getting enough sleep, being a good person at the rink and having that pitbull mentality in the weight-room and on the ice.”

One of the things that makes him unique is that he is one of Penn State’s best offensive playmakers.

Berger was productive, but he wasn’t a guy who Penn State relied on for scoring. James Robinson played into more of a grinder role, filling out the bottom six and providing quality defense, but was rarely a guy who put the puck in the net.

Penn State needs Biro to score. It also needs him to be a captain.

A balance is required, but that doesn’t scare him.

“I’m going to try to be the same player,” Biro said. “I’m going to work hard on both ends of the ice, play to my strengths. I think offense is one of my strengths so I don’t think they’re really competing things.”

Alex Limoges thinks that Biro is a player that can exceed at everything that’s put in front of him.

“Biro can do it all,” Limoges said. “He’s a special player and a special guy off the ice and I know he’s going to be one of the hardest working guys in the gym. On the ice you can’t take the puck away from him. Every time he has the puck he’s a scoring threat.”

In the facility, it’s all business for Biro. But that doesn’t mean he can’t have a little fun.

Folkes said that he was one of the top pranksters on the team, even though that may be a little strange for a senior leader.

“He won’t admit to it, but it’s definitely No. 10,” Folkes said. “If there’s a prank going it’s No. 10… Everyone just blames him for everything that goes on. He’ll deny, deny, deny. He’s never said anything that he’s done.

“Not many guys know that he’s up to no good half the time,” Folkes added. “But no, Biro’s a good guy, one of my best friends, mature — other than the fact that he likes to pull pranks here and there — but he’s the best fitted to be captain.”

That’s Biro. That’s just who he is. And that hasn’t changed since he arrived at Penn State, and it won’t be changing anytime soon.

“He is the same guy now as he was when he first got to campus,” Guy Gadowsky said. “He is a relentless worker. There’s not one aspect of his game that he doesn’t want to make sure he does to the max. Whether it’s shooting pucks, individual skating drills, extra sled, extra weights. He does not leave any stone unturned in terms of improving himself.”