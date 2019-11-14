Messy or trimmed, blonde or brown, noticeable or nearly-invisible — they all have the same goal in mind.

While the men’s hockey team has been growing out their ‘staches for Movember for many years now, the idea of a conference-wide competition is brand new this year.

“It started with I got a text about a month ago from my friend on Notre Dame, Tory Dello,” forward Alex Limoges said. “He kind of set up this whole thing where he had an idea of all the Big Ten teams competing to raise money against each other.”

Previously, the team had done competitions on Twitter and Instagram, allowing fans to vote for who they thought had the best facial hair. This year, players will be teaming up to beat their Big Ten rivals off the ice.

Sports information director John Hanna is serving as the team’s online captain, and he was a big part in getting this competition rolling. After Limoges suggested the idea of a Big Ten tournament, teammate Nate Sucese expressed interest as well.

“All the Big Ten teams were on the actual Movember website so Nate also messaged me and said he wants to raise money for it as well,” Hanna said. “We went through the Movember website; we set up a team account.”

Every player on the roster has a page that anyone can donate to. At the time of publication, Penn State has raised $6,743 led by Limoges with $865, and is far past second-place Notre Dame with $2,003.

“I didn’t know how it was going to take off,” Hanna said. “I didn't even set a goal or anything.”

The purpose of Movember, founded in 2003, is to raise money and awareness for men’s health problems like prostate and testicular cancer. Their hope is to reduce the number of premature deaths in men by 25 percent by 2030.

“Everybody knows somebody that has been affected by it,” Limoges said. “It's a great cause for guys obviously. Raising money is so important.”

There was a big emphasis on how it’s not only a good cause, but a good team bonding exercise.

“[It’s] something that we can do and bond through the team with that,” Limoges said. “Everybody's having a lot of fun with mustaches.”

If you follow any of the hockey players on Twitter, you’ve surely seen them link to their personal Movember accounts, which will feed into their individual total but will also go towards raising the team score. This is a competition after all.

Unfortunately for some, not all the players on the team were gifted with the mustache-growing gene.

“As you can see, we've got some facial hair going here and got some guys with some dye in there as well,” defenseman Clayton Phillips said.

There was significant mention of performance enhancement going on amongst teammates.

“Some guys have been growing theirs since October. This is 11 days,” Liam Folkes said, pointing at his own face.

There was even an accusation that hair growth formula had been used by some of the players.

“I’m not a big fan of the Just For Men,” Folkes said. “It’s cheating.”

Captain Brandon Biro caught a lot of criticism for rocking his blonde mustache. Folkes, Limoges and Guy Gadowsky all feel that it’s one of the worst on the team.

“Biro is all-natural right now but blonde hair,” Limoges said, “you can’t really see anything. You get up close and you see a little something but not much.”

Among those receiving praise around the media room were forwards Blake Gober - Gadowsky’s front-runner - defenseman Paul DeNaples and, of course, Folkes.

“Best mustache? Me,” Folkes said.