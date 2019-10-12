In Saturday’s series finale, it took a late-game defensive stand for Penn State to complete the sweep of Sacred Heart.

After jumping out to 4-0 lead, the Nittany Lions let the Pioneers creep back into the contest with four goals in the third period.

With the score 5-4 for the final three minutes and change, the Penn State defense came up with a stop in crunch time to earn the victory by the same score.

After scoring a hat trick the night before, Hults opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the middle part of the first period.

Penn State really settled in a few minutes after Hults found the back of the net, as they moved the puck with lightning-quick pace.

Sacred Heart struggled to keep up, and committed a few penalties in the process.

Following a bizarre penalty on goaltender Peyton Jones for interference, the Nittany Lions found themselves in a 4-on-4 situation.

Following the faceoff, Penn State moved up the ice at lightning-quick pace, with left wing Brandon Biro capping the attack with a goal from close range with just under three minutes to play in the first period.

The pair of goals capped a high-energy first twenty minutes filled with lots of shots and penalties. The two sides combined for 29 shots and 10 penalty minutes before the first intermission.

Biro would add another goal in the second period, along with Sucese, which extended the Nittany Lions lead to 4-0.

Sacred Heart responded in the third, scoring two goals in just over one minute of play. Freshman defenseman Mason Snell killed the Pioneers momentum swing a few minutes later, scoring his first collegiate goal midway through the third.

Sacred Heart would not go away, however, as a power play with just under four minutes remaining gave the Pioneers life.

Center Austin Magera scored during the man-advantage and fellow center Jason Cotton found the back of the net just six seconds later to make things interesting.

The Pioneers would pull their goalie, but could not take advantage of the extra skater. On the flip side, Penn State was unable to find the back of the empty net.

Hults and Sucese stay hot

Following his first career hat trick on Friday, Hults had no trouble finding his rhythm on Saturday. The junior capitalized on a quick shorthanded attack early in the game and scored on a hard wrist shot, which set the tone for the rest of the period.

Hults earned an assist on Biro’s goal later in the first, which was just one of the precise passes made by the Nittany Lions early in the matchup.

Penn State moved the puck extremely well in the attacking zone, keeping the Pioneers on their heels.

After recording a goal and a trio of assists on Friday, Sucese also found the scoresheet on Saturday.

The senior scored an even-strength goal early in the second period, and made his presence felt all night with aggressive play up and down the ice.

In total, the two combined for two goals and three assists in the game. Hults now leads the Nittany Lions in goals this season with four, while Sucese has notched the most assists through two games with five.

Productive penalty kill

Penn State committed a slew of penalties, especially early in the contest. However, the Sacred Heart power play was largely unsuccessful, going 0-for-3 in the first and1-for-5 overall.

The Nittany Lions ruined one of the Pioneers best man-advantage opportunities, as they skated down the ice and scored a shorthanded goal.

Penn State would remain suffocating on the penalty kill for the middle part of the game, not allowing Sacred Heart to gain any momentum.

The Pioneers would find a way through the defense in the final minutes of the contest, as Magera received a beautiful pass from left wing Marc Johnstone and beat Jones. The goal was the only blemish for the Nittany Lions’ penalty kill on the evening.