Alex Limoges and Tim Doherty have made up one of the deadliest duos in the entire Big Ten all season, but the tandem has been searching for their third partner in crime.

They might have the answer to that question, though, in young freshman Christian Sarlo.

For three games in a row, Sarlo has found himself on the right wing of Limoges and Doherty and the fit has been relatively seamless.

The trio has combined for five goals and seven assists while firing 29 shots on net since being put together, including a game-winning overtime goal off the stick of the captain Limoges in a 3-2 victory over Michigan State.

There are a myriad of reasons why the three work so well together, but Sarlo feels the two of them are just simply easy to play alongside of.

“They’re really easy guys to play with,” Salo said of his new linemates. “They’re really good at making plays, they’re really good down low.”

Sarlo, however, deserves a lot of the credit for the success of the line too.

On top of being able to make plays with the puck on his stick blade, Guy Gadowsky feels that he does a good job of winning puck battles.

He contributes this to Sarlo’s high hockey IQ level, which has contributed to the success of elite scorers like Limoges and Doherty.

“He does a great job at winning pucks,” Gadowsky said. “I think that’s his best attribute… He’s very smart about it, but he wins.”

Not only has Gadowsky noticed the freshman winning puck battles, but so has the rest of his team.

His captain noted how well Sarlo has done in facets other than just simply scoring the puck.

“He’s a really smart player; He’s really fast,” Limoges said. “[He’s] really good at winning battles and finding open guys.”

His intelligence on the ice, combined with the hustle he exhibits every time he skates off the bench has also helped greatly with the transition to the top line.

However, as well as Sarlo fits, Doherty and Limoges still need to produce — and produce they have.

The three Nittany Lions put up seven points in a win over Michigan State, including three assists from Doherty and goals from Sarlo and Limoges.

Gadowsky praised the passing that Doherty has displayed, especially in the win over Michigan State when he notched three helpers.

“[Sarlo] scored a big goal tonight on an unbelievable play from Timmy,” Gadowsky said. “The pass that Timmy made to [Limoges] on the game winner was big time.”

As for Limoges, the captain is taking care of his business as well.

He is currently tied for second in the Big Ten with 14 points and has scored a goal in two of the three games since Sarlo has joined him and Doherty.

At the end of the day, one of the biggest reasons the trio is working so well together is the intelligence they all possess.

On top of the aforementioned IQ of Sarlo, Gadowsky noted just how smart the other two linemates are as well.

“[Sarlo] does have elite IQ like those two,” Gadowsky said.

This line could see continued success because of their attention to the little things such as puck battles, but also because of the sheer talent they all have.

Sarlo’s overall talent and hustle could fit in well on any line, but he may have just found himself a home with Limoges and Doherty.

Based on the early signs, this trio could become one of the most lethal in the entire conference and even after only a few games they’ve already meshed very well.

“It’s been very seamless with him on the right wing with me and Tim,” Limoges said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE