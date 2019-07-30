After a year playing in the KHL, former Penn State forward Casey Bailey will be vying for a spot back in the AHL.

Bailey, who recorded 78 points in 92 games with the Nittany Lions inked a partial tryout offer with the Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native previously spent time in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies, Binghamton Senators and most recently the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. During his time in the AHL, Bailey was named an AHL All-Star in 2017 and led Binghamton in goals with 21.

Bailey also has one goal across 13 games of NHL experience coming over two different seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.