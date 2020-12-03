The Big Ten’s worst power play unit is no more.

Coming into Penn State’s 7-4 victory over No. 7 Michigan, the Nittany Lions were 1-for-16 on the power play with the lone goal coming off Clayton Phillips’ stick against Wisconsin in the fourth game of the season.

But in Penn State’s first victory of the season, it was the team’s once-lowly power play attack which proved to be the deciding factor.

The Nittany Lions finished the night 4-for-6 on the power play with three such goals in the second period alone.

Guy Gadowsky said getting the power play unit to work as one was the difference against Michigan.

“I think it’s a matter of everybody having the same mentality,” Gadowsky said. “We did what we want to do for sustained times on the power play.”

While Gadowsky said the team is still looking to find a way to play a complete game (as proved evident with the five goals allowed by goalie Oskar Autio, the team played well enough in spurts to “deserve to win”.

Last year’s power play was second best in the Big Ten, converting on more than 27% of its opportunities.

After the offensive onslaught against Michigan, this season’s squad grew a tick closer to resembling the 2019-20 Big Ten regular season champions (albeit minutely).

Even after converting on better than 66% of power play opportunities against the Wolverines on Thursday, the Nittany Lions are still just fifth in the conference in power play efficiency (22.7%).

Alternate captain Aarne Talvitie, who scored two goals on the night and once on the power play, said the team just had to go back to its fundamentals to add tallies to the scoreboard.

“It was just shooting the puck and making it simple,” Talvitie said. “It was just playing the way we know how to play, and that’s shoot pucks and go to the net.”

Talvitie, whose pair of goals were his first of the season, was hardly the only benefactor of the revamped power play. Elder statesmen Alex Limoges and Tim Doherty notched their second goals of the season on the power play while freshman Chase McLane found the back of the net for the first time in his young Penn State career.

But while Limoges, Doherty and McLane delivered strong individual performances, Talvitie said it took a team wide effort to succeed on the power play.

“We made some nice passes,” Talvitie said. “It was shooting the pucks and funnelling it into the net.”

Gadowsky said while the team’s power play was hardly where he wanted it to be through the first five games of the season, he did note one occasion against Minnesota which was “as good” of a power play as the Nittany Lions had Thursday against Michigan.

Whether it be luck or the often unnoticed plays like an extra pass, Penn State’s power play was the best it has been all season.

Scoring on the power play more than 50% of the time, let alone above 66%, is an unsustainable clip. However, Penn State’s power play group demonstrated it does possess the ability score.

Whether Thursday night’s showing is a sign of progress and development for the team’s power play or a mere aberration remains to be seen.

Either way, the Nittany Lions can credit their power play unit for carrying them to their first victory of the season.

“Today, the puck was going in for whatever reason,” Gadowsky said. “Sometimes your power play looks really good and you don’t score. And tonight, it looked good and we scored.”

