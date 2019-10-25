It wasn’t pretty, but Penn State got a gritty victory over in-state opponent Robert Morris.

The Nittany Lions knocked off the Colonials 2-1 in a closely contested game.

After a quiet first period, the Nittany Lions finally found the scoresheet minutes into the second frame. Connor MacEachern tipped a blue line shot from Paul DeNaples for the second goal of his collegiate career.

The Colonials answered with a goal of their own from Grant Herbert a few minutes after, tying the game up at one.

After Penn State had a couple quality chances early in the third period, captain Brandon Biro fired a shot that went post-and-in for not only the lead, but his 100th career point.

With 9:34 left to play, Penn State took two penalties and found itself on a 5-on-3 disadvantage for 1:33. The penalty killing unit was able to kill it off, which essentially sealed the game for the Nittany Lions.

Jones denied an RMU forward a wide-open cage with a sprawling pad save at just over three minutes left to play, solidifying the victory for Penn State.

Physicality

The Colonials came into Hockey Valley knowing that Penn State would be a challenge, but that didn’t deter the mindset of the team.

Robert Morris brought a physicality to the game that has yet to be seen by the Nittany Lions yet this year. From the opening puck drop, the Colonials were trying to get under Penn State’s skin, and the team responded.

While there were minimal penalty calls, no check was left unfinished. The hits did not stop until the final buzzer sounded, and the Colonials came away with a close game that probably should not have been.

Running into a hot goalie

Robert Morris may have taken a loss, but goalie Justin Kapelmaster gave them a fighting chance all the way through.

He stopped 34 of the Nittany Lions’ 36 shots and kept the game more competitive than initially anticipated.

The senior spent his last three seasons with Ferris State before transferring to Moon Township.

Coming off of his second shutout of the year last week, he holds a .964 save percentage -- the second-highest in the NCAA. He is one of just three goalies that have multiple shutouts this year.

Peyton Jones

Unfortunately for Robert Morris, the goaltending was stellar on both sides of the ice.

Jones stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced, and made several crucial saves to keep his team in the game. He made an impressive breakaway glove save in the third period that may have been a game changer for RMU. Biro scored soon after that.

The fourth-year starter has always been one of the Nittany Lions’ most consistent players, and tonight was a testament to his style of play. His team was unable to get anything going offensively, yet he still played lights out to give his team a chance to win.