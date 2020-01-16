Nate Sucese etched his name into Penn State history with his three-point performance Saturday night.

The senior took sole possession of the top spot on the all-time leading scorer list after his 129th career point was awarded to him after the game.

An assist attribution change was made after Sucese had already recorded two assists in the 6-2 victory over Robert Morris.

2017 graduate David Goodwin previously held the record, and it can be assumed the record will be extended with nearly half the season left to play.

Sucese has eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points this season and is on pace for a career-high 42 points. He finished with 37 last season.

The forward has recorded six multi-point games this season and 29 in his career. He has contributed at least a point in 15 contests this year.

He will look to add to his total this Friday when Michigan comes to town for a 7 p.m. puck drop.