Brandon Biro has played in 118 games for Penn State and collected his 100th point in complete Biro-fashion.

While impressive, his accomplishments come as no surprise to anyone that knows him or his game.

“You can't understand what he means to this team and this program,” Guy Gadowsky said.

Before even arriving at Penn State, the Alberta-native scored 111 points in 97 games at the Alberta Junior Hockey League level. He was also selected as the playoff MVP in his second season in the league.

When it comes to superlatives, Biro has a long list of accomplishments he’s checked off so far while in the early stages of his fourth year.

He is the captain of the No. 12 team in the nation, has been named to the Academic All-Big Ten twice, has had 23 multi-point games and is now a member of one of the Nittany Lions most exclusive clubs: the 100 point club.

He joins David Goodwin, Chase Berger, Andrew Sturtz, Nate Sucese and Denis Smirnov — who picked up his hundredth point last Thursday — as the only Penn Staters to ever accomplish the feat.

He is also just one of six active collegiate players to reach the 100 point plateau.

Currently, Biro is just 28 points shy of the career record set by Goodwin in 2017. After his 40 point campaign last season, don’t be surprised to see him inch his way up the list this season.

Following the team’s near-loss to Sacred Heart two weeks ago, Gadowsky said Biro was one of the speakers in the meeting after the game, trying to rally and encourage his team while the season is still young.

Well, he sure set a good example tonight.

Fittingly, Biro surpassed the mark on a game-winning, go-ahead goal in a game in which his team needed to score. The captain made yet another huge play for his club, like he’s done his entire career, and he will forever be etched in the Penn State history books because of it.

The goal was exciting, got the crowd back into the game and inspired an improved effort from the Nittany Lions as a while but to Biro, the goal was nothing more than being at the right place at the right time.

“I was definitely beneficiary of a great play,” Biro said. “We harped all week on getting pucks in deep and forechecking, making them turn it over.”

Throughout the first two periods, it was very evident that they were trying to get the puck deep. It wasn’t until the third period when the chemistry started flowing and the chances started coming that it was highly effective.

“Nate [Sucese] and [Evan Barratt] did a great job getting in on the forecheck and taking it away from them. I was just kind of standing there.”

While it is true that Barratt set Biro up beautifully, Biro unleashed a shot that pinged off the iron and found the back of the net. The clutch timing paired with a precision shot just about sums up the career of Biro, who has been nothing but a workhorse for his team.

“It was really good to see that what we work on all week -- what we harped on all week -- really paid off.”