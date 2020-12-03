It took a bit longer than Guy Gadowsky would've liked, but a day after saying his Penn State squad lacked its usual offensive-minded identity, his team finally started to look like Nittany Lion squads of old.

The Nittany Lion offense exploded, chasing reigning Big Ten Goaltender of the Year Strauss Mann from the game after scoring six goals in only a period and a half, en route to a 9-5 win over No. 7 Michigan for Penn State's first win of the season.

In just the first three minutes of the game three goals were scored, and a game misconduct was handed out to Michigan’s Nolan Moyle.

The absurdity of the first few minutes of action was just a sneak peak at the wildness that would ensue in the following 57 minutes.

Despite its hot start, Penn State would eventually find itself down 4-3 with 13 minutes to go in the second.

However, after a back and forth first half of the game, Penn State took over and closed the game on a 6-1 run to lock up the victory.

Newcomers put up much needed points

Penn State needed an offensive spark after finding the back of the net only once on 39 shots the night prior.

The newcomers stepped up to the challenge in the team’s second game against Michigan.

The freshmen and first year transfers registered 14 points, including the first career goals of Chase McLane, Jared Westcott and Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Maine transfer Tim Dougherty added his an important goal while Northeastern transfer Bobby Hampton scored his first as a Nittany Lion.

Westcott also added two more assists for a team-high three points.

Autio starts two nights in a row

After having his best game of the season the night before, Gadowsky decided to put Oskar Autio back between the pipes for the Nittany Lions Thursday, making the first time either netminder made back-to-back starts all season.

Autio, though, did not have nearly the same success, surrendering five goals on only 28 shots.

Fortunately for Autio, he did not need to be as perfect as he was Wednesday night thanks to the barrage of goals the Nittany Lions unloaded on Michigan.

Power play finally has success

Coming into the series against the Wolverines Penn State had the worst power play in the Big Ten, and the trend continued in the first game as the Nittany Lions went 0-for-2.

The curse seemed to be lifted Thursday night, though, as Penn State scored on 4-of-6 power play opportunities — a far cry from the 1-for-16 mark it boasted coming into the contest.

Gadowsky’s squad even went a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play in the second period, tripling their total from the previous 16 periods combined in just 20 minutes of action.