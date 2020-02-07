Another weekend, another tie for Penn State.

For the fourth weekend in a row, the Nittany Lions headed for overtime, and for the second straight week, they headed to a shootout.

And once again, Penn State couldn’t get it done in the shootout, as Sam McCormick nets the winner to give Ohio State the extra point in a 2-2 tie.

The Nittany Lions exploded offensively in the first period, but had nothing going the rest of the way, only mustering the two early goals.

Offense struggles again

This offense has not played like the usual Penn State offense, and that continued on Friday.

It didn’t look like that would be the case after it got on the board twice pretty quickly, but after that, there wasn’t much to speak of.

The Nittany Lions didn’t get a lot of quality chances, only totaling 33 shots on the night, much lower than their usual production, taking into account the extra 10 minutes of play.

After the two early goals, Ohio State netminder Tommy Nappier didn’t have to face many difficult chances.

Barratt back on the board

Evan Barratt had gone four games without scoring a goal, but he broke that streak in a hurry on Friday.

After a breakaway attempt by Liam Folkes was saved, the puck sat in the air and Barratt batted it in. And just like that, Penn State got the lead just under two minutes in.

The BFL line — Barratt, Limoges and Alex Limoges — has struggled as of late, but Limoges scored in the last game and now Barratt has one here.

A lot of this team’s success relies on the production of this line, so maybe the slumps are nearing its end.

Peyton keeps Penn State alive

After the Nittany Lions took a 2-0 lead from a goal by Cole Hults, the offense didn’t get much going the rest of the way.

For as long as he could, Peyton Jones kept Penn State in front.

Over the course of the game, the Penn State netminder stood his ground. That didn’t last the whole way, as the Buckeyes scored two straight and tied it in the third period.

Jones made 37 saves on the night, including some acrobatic ones when the Nittany Lions had the lead.

Jones had to be strong in overtime, as Penn State faced a three minute penalty kill during the extra frames. He stood tall, forcing the game into a shootout.