Penn State returns in the new year with an opportunity to shake the rust off against a struggling Niagara team.

With a 5-2 record outside the Big Ten, the No. 8 Nittany Lions will look to add to their nonconference win total facing a Purple Eagles team that hasn’t given them much of a challenge in the past.

While Penn State (13-6-0, 8-4 Big Ten) hasn’t played since its 3-0 loss to Notre Dame on Dec. 14, the team will look to ease into the second half of the season against a team with the weakest record it’s seen so far.

The Eagles are off to a dreadful 4-9-3 start and haven’t won since they defeated Air Force in overtime on Nov. 29.

They are 0-2 against both the Big Ten and ranked opponents after being swept by Minnesota and No. 1 Denver.

Penn State holds a 4-0-1 record and plus-17 goal differential all-time when facing Niagara. The teams tied 1-1 during the 2015-16 season, but the Nittany Lions have handily won the last four meetings.

The Eagles have never scored more than two goals in a game against Penn State. They’ve only reached that total once, in last year’s 8-2 drumming.

The Purple Eagles have scored just 31 goals in 16 games thus far and have no players with more than five goals on the season. The offense will need its most productive game of the year if it wants to hang with one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

Despite Niagara’s lackluster numbers of offense, Penn State cannot overlook an obviously weaker opponent as it has noticeably played down to its competition several times this year.

After a 7-0 demolition over Alaska Fairbanks earlier this year, the overmatched Nanooks stunned Penn State in a 4-0 upset the next day.

While Penn State is still looking like one of the better teams nationally this year, a loss to Niagara would considerably damage the reputation of the team and could be important when tournament seeding time rolls around later in the season.

Despite a 4-5-2 record, Niagara goalie Brian Wilson holds a .929 save percentage and a 2.30 GAA through 11 games. The Nittany Lions offense has been streaky at times this year and needs to gel to put points on the board.

Niagara will be looking to play spoiler against a team that is looking to do more than just make the NCAA Tournament but will need to be able to spread out the hottest Penn State defensive corps in program history.

With half a month of rest, a potentially fully healthy Penn State lineup is one of the most dangerous in the country, especially with the Alex Limoges-Evan Barratt-Liam Folkes line that has been a little banged up this year.

Sam Sternschein still leads the team in goals with nine, so don’t be surprised to see his name on the scoresheet this weekend.

The puck drops Friday at 7 p.m. from Pegula.