The perennial powerhouse Penn State offense has been nonexistent as of late.

The Nittany Lions are winners of five of their last seven games, but the ability to put pucks in the back of the net has escaped the blue and white recently. In its last two series against Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Penn State scored a combined 10 goals, good for 2.5 goals per game.

The figure is a few ticks below the Nittany Lions’ season mark of 2.94 goals per game, which is good for fourth in the conference. Uncoincidentally, Penn State sits at fifth place in the Big Ten.

Regardless of the squad’s offense, the blue and white’s defense can do more. Penn State is last in the conference at scoring defense, and it took nearly half the season for Guy Gadowsky to settle on a regular starting goalie in Oskar Autio.

But considering how the Nittany Lions have won in seasons past, Autio and company are not necessarily deserving of criticism. The frenetic pace that Gadowsky’s teams play with year in and year out typically allows the offense to flourish.

In the four seasons before the 2020-21 campaign, Penn State led the conference in scoring. Replacing the likes of excellent goal-scorers like Evan Barratt, Nate Sucese and Liam Folkes has proven to be more difficult than expected.

Even so, the Nittany Lions are usually an offensive juggernaut and seem to find new faces to fill sniping roles every year. The difference this season is that only a handful of players have been consistently excellent.

Alex Limoges has stood out in his final go-around for the blue and white, logging seven assists to compliment his team-high nine goals.

Meanwhile, Kevin Wall’s jump from freshman to sophomore year has been nothing short of impressive. He has an even eight goals and eight assists in the 2020-21 season after registering just two and five, respectively, last season.

Certainly, Wall has filled the void left by one of Penn State’s excellent departed goal-scorers.

Even Aarne Talvitie has played his part with 13 points on the year.

But outside of the trio of double-digit point scorers, the blue and white has received infrequent contributions from far too many players.

Sam Sternschein recently awoke from what has seemed like a season-long slumber. A season removed from tying for the team lead in scoring with 12 goals, Sternschein’s third-period goal against Notre Dame in the Nittany Lions’ last time out was just his second of the season.

Another curious case is forward Connor McMenamin, who holds the best single game performance by a Penn State player this season. In a 5-4 victory over Wisconsin, McMenamin scored a goal and assisted on the four others — breaking multiple Penn State program records in the process.

But in the other 17 games the blue and white has played, McMenamin has totaled seven points.

Sophomores like he and Connor MacEachern have been important cogs in the Nittany Lions’ offense, but those contributions have recently dried up. MacEachern is in the midst of a cold streak with two points in his last eight games.

By no means does Penn State need to return to its more than 4.5 goals per game scoring average from the 2018-19 season to win hockey games. In fact, the Nittany Lions have learned to win without having their best offense and rely on a suddenly stringent defense led by Autio.

However, Gadowsky and the rest of the program must know they cannot continue to put Autio in difficult spots in net. The netminder has given up less than three goals per game while facing more than 30 shots on net in each of the last four contests.

It appears that Penn State will have the week off from games due to a pause within Michigan’s athletic department due to coronavirus protocols.

But when the Nittany Lions return to the ice, they will have three-straight home series against the likes of Ohio State, Arizona State and first-place Minnesota.

Especially against the Golden Gophers, the Nittany Lions will need to be at their best offensively if they expect to match teams blow for blow. Autio has significantly improved in net but cannot be relied upon to be the sole reason Penn State wins hockey games.

Instead, Penn State will need offense from up and down its roster as it finishes out the regular season. Otherwise, the Nittany Lions’ luck may finally catch up with them.