Penn State’s offense had been asleep for the past month, but on Saturday, it woke up in a big way.

The Nittany Lions exploded in the first period on the way to a 6-2 win over Robert Morris.

The offense only mustered five goals in two games against Niagara that week, but matched that halfway through the game Saturday.

Now the team has momentum with only conference games remaining on its schedule.

Starting with a bang

There were questions regarding the offense following the last series, but those were answered 20 seconds into the game.

The Nittany Lions got a power play 11 seconds in, and they made quick work, as Cole Hults’ shot was redirected by Sam Sternschein.

After that point in the 1st period, Penn State dominated in the offensive zone, putting together numerous high-quality scoring chances.

It only had a 15-13 shot advantage, but it was Penn State who controlled the pace of play.

Unfamiliar faces

It was not the usual suspects who got the Nittany Lions on the board in this one.

Two freshmen used the momentum of the quick first goal to expand the lead.

Connor MacEachern scored off an open one-timer to make it 2-0 early in the first period, and soon after, Mason Snell got free and cashed in a pass from Evan Barratt to make it 3-0.

Two players who don’t find the back of the net often contributed after that, as Kris Myllari netted a long shot from the point to make it 4-0 after the 1st period, and Max Sauve scored off a face-off to respond after a Colonial push.

It was Sauve’s second career goal, and they both occurred against Robert Morris, as the speedy forward scored in Pittsburgh last year as well.

Stopping the push

It was a dominating first period by Penn State, but Robert Morris pushed back in the second.

The Colonials were the ones to get the chances in the frame, finding the back of the net twice in the frame.

But it was the goal from Sauve that kept Robert Morris from coming back and making it interesting in the third period.

Peyton Jones was solid throughout the night, making 42 saves on the night.