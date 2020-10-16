Guy Gadowsky has coached numerous players throughout his days as a head coach — but three of those players all grew up under the same roof.

Brothers Jack and Chase Berger previously played under Gadowksy during their collegiate days, and this season freshman Christian Berger will become the third member of the family to call Gadowsky “coach."

Christian, a 6-foot defenseman from St. Louis, is the youngest of the five brothers, all of whom have pushed each other to be better players and people.

Christian has taken full advantage of being the youngest, and has tried to learn from his older brothers.

“You can see the path they take — what works, what doesn’t,” Christian said. “They kind of set a standard that you strive to work to meet.”

Some of that standard was set by his older brother and former Penn State captain Chase Berger.

Chase donned the blue and white from 2015-2019 where he was an alternate captain his junior year, and eventually wore the “C” on his chest as captain his senior year.

Eldest brother Jack played for Gadowsky at Princeton and was a captain during his final two years.

Having two brothers leave legacies of that magnitude at their respective programs can make for a daunting task for Christian trying to follow in their footsteps.

“I don’t know if I can live up to [Chase’s] example, but I’ll work hard, try my best, and hopefully try to be a part of some great teams and contribute to some great teams,” Christian said.

Gadowsky sees it in a different light, though.

He thinks a large part of Chase and Jack’s success stemmed from their mindset, and he has heard and seen largely the same from Christian thus far.

“The voice and high quality character are very evident,” Gadowsky said. “From watching him in junior hockey and from every report from former coaches, Christian possesses the intangible leadership and team-first mentality that was a big part of the success of Jack and Chase.”

As far as talent among the brothers goes, however, Chase thinks Christian is the cream of the crop.

“Ever since he was little, it’s almost like [he was] the prodigy. Everyone’s like ‘Christian could be the best one out of all of us,’” Chase told The Daily Collegian.

Christian has proven in his early stages of hockey to be an excellent skater and puck mover at the defenseman position, but both brothers noted that his skating ability is what sets him apart.

“I always laugh, and Chase will say the same thing — Christian is absolutely the most naturally gifted skater out of the five of us,” Jack told the Collegian.

Sure enough, Chase said the same thing.

“I think he’s the best skater out of all of us,” Chase echoed.

Christian is also always looking to improve his game in any way possible, which Chase explained was most evident this past summer.

Chase, now with the AHL's Scranton-Wilkes Barre Penguins, said his youngest brother worked hard in all facets of his game.

“He was kind of a sponge this summer,” Chase said. “Any information he could get his hands on, he’d be trying to utilize it. And sometimes if you don’t have that growth mindset, you get stuck in your ways and that’s how you get passed up.”

Both brothers noted that Christian is the most dedicated brother, and that he shoots the most pucks, focuses on preparation and workouts and makes his health a priority.

“Christian’s energy and dedication have always stood out to me,” Jack said. “I’m excited to see him continue to apply that.”

Christian is still only a freshman, so adjusting to college while also trying to break into the rotation makes the start to his Penn State athletic career difficult enough.

Add in a global pandemic, and that task becomes even tougher.

Fortunately for Christian, online schooling isn’t too much of an adjustment after taking virtual classes while playing for the Omaha Lancers of the USHL during his senior year, allowing him to graduate at his home high school.

Despite having classes online, Christian is still getting to know people, but especially his teammates.

“It’s been really fun, everyone on the team is an unbelievable guy,” he said.

Gadowsky has not been afraid to play freshmen in the past, and should Christian see ice time, he will fit nicely into the Penn State system.

Christian has the hockey IQ to know when, and where, to make the first pass on a break, and also knows when to come up and attack.

Gadowsky sees the offensive potential Christian possesses, but knows Christian will get it done on the defensive end, as well.

The Penn State coach even sees some of Chase’s game in the youngest brother.

“We anticipate that Christian will exhibit similar attributes at defense that Chase did as a centerman — extremely reliable defensively, but possessing the mind, skill and competitive grit to be a high offensive producer,” Gadowsky said.

Not only do Gadowsky and Christian’s brothers feel he has the talent to play, but that he is also equipped with the right qualities to continue the family tradition of captaincy.

Chase has already helped guide Christian to being the guy to fulfill a leading role on Gadowsky’s team. However, both brothers want Christian to take his own path and to be his own leader.

“Don’t try to be like me,” Chase told his brother. “Just be yourself and let your personality show.”

Christian’s mind is only in one place — winning.

“I want to win national championships,” he said. “I think this is a really good program, and I think it’s a program that is going to win a lot of trophies.”

