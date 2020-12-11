Penn State’s start to the season was about as cold as the walk from East Halls to Willard Building in mid-January, but its start to Friday’s game was quite the contrary.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to the line of Alex Limoges and Tim Doherty who both scored and assisted the other’s goal.

However, Arizona State battled back to tie the game at 2 before Penn State scored to secure the 3-2 win over No. 20 Arizona State.

Connor MacEachern was the big hero of the night, scoring the game winning goal with 1:03 left to go in the 3-on-3 overtime frame.

Penn State was able to launch 51 shots on net throughout the night to Arizona State’s 35, and they needed every one to edge out the Sun Devils.

Special teams improves

Before Friday, Penn State ranked dead last in the Big Ten in penalty kill, and while they still sit at the bottom of the conference, its game against Arizona State was a step in the right direction and a positive sight.

Penn State killed off all four of its penalties, giving up no power play goals for only the third time this season.

The Nittany Lions also converted on a power play of their own, which is an area the team has found success in the past two games after struggling mightily in the first five.

Nittany Lions shoot a lot, but score just enough

Gadowsky’s shoot-the-puck mentality showed through once again, but despite tallying 51 shots, Penn State only found the back of the net three.

While part of the blame can be placed on not all shots being high quality, Penn State ran into a hot goalie for yet another night.

While both netminders played well enough to force overtime, Evan Debrouwer stood on his head, making 48 saves on the night, many of which could make their way on to his highlight reel.

Oskar Autio went toe-to-toe with Debrouwer as the junior netminder made 33 saves of his own, including a breakaway stop in overtime to keep his team alive.

Top line buzzing

Gadowsky made the decision to move freshman Xander Lamppa to the top line with Limoges and Doherty and it paid dividends.

While Lamppa didn’t register any points, the line combined for both Penn State goals with Limoges and Doherty earning a point on each.

The three forwards generated high quality chances all night and were consistently in the attacking zone while on the ice, finishing the night with 8 total shots between the linemates.