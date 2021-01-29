Penn State is well known for its potent offense that is capable of exploding for an avalanche of goals on any given night.

There have been offensive threats such as Nate Sucese, Denis Smirnov, Evan Barratt and Alex Limoges to don the blue and white.

However, the Nittany Lions got an offensive lift from an unlikely cast of characters Friday night.

The two Nittany Lion goals were scored by Tyler Gratton and Sam Sternschein, who coming into the game had a combined one goal.

Penn State’s offense has been below the standard that it typically produces, scoring only ten goals over its last four games. But with help from unexpected contributors, things could be looking up for the Nittany Lions.

“I think it’s very important for how we play,” Guy Gadowsky said. “We feel most comfortable, and it suits our style, when we have four lines going.”

Despite the added bonus of Sternschein and Gratton scoring, the usually elite Penn State offense had no other answers for Notre Dame goaltender Dylan St. Cyr.

St. Cyr made 33 saves on 35 Nittany Lion shots in route to the Fighting Irish’s 3-2 overtime victory, including five shots from Kevin Wall and two shots from Alex Limoges.

Penn State is still searching for consistencyn18 games into the season. But Gadowsky sees potential if the team can piece everything together.

“It was good to see, we just gotta put it all together,” Gadowsky said. “When the guys you normally think are gonna score, then you get other scoring. Then you have something.”

Despite the scoring drought, Sternschein felt as though he had been playing better hockey as of late.

He noted an improvement in his defense and said tonight’s goal was the fruit of his labor.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

“I got rewarded for it tonight,” Sternschein said.

Prior to Friday’s game, Gratton had yet to find the back of the net all season.

However, Gratton’s scrappy style of play was sure to pay off eventually, which Sternschein also noted saying that he got “rewarded” as well.

Penn State was forechecking aggressively at the start of the game, and when Gratton forced a turnover in front of the Notre Dame net, he flipped the loose puck top shelf to open up the scoring for the game while also opening up his scoring for the season.

“It was his mentality and his legs that created an opportunity,” Gadowsky said. “He buried it. It was a great goal.”

Should Penn State’s scoring continue to be a collective effort, the team could show itself to be even more lethal than previously imagined.

The team already has five players in double digit points, including Wall and Limoges with 16 each. The duo is tied for the 27th-most points in the country.

Add more firepower to that equation and a team that John Buccigross has said is “definitely a tournament team” could leap into a category with the contenders for the Frozen Four.

Despite the optimism, there is still work that needs to be done for Gadowsky’s Nittany Lions to get that point.

He wants to see more consistency, whether it be on the forecheck or on the offensive front.

Friday night, though, was a positive sign for offensive production from all units, even if the top guys struggled to produce.

“When we’ve been successful [production from all units] has been a staple of our teams,” Gadowsky said. “We’ve never been good when we’re just a one-trick pony.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE