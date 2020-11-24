Penn State dug itself another hole and could not find its way out amid its best efforts to do so.

The Nittany Lions got outscored 3-0 in the first period, which Wisconsin eventually ballooned to a 6-1 advantage.

Penn State showed strong signs of persistence, though, scoring two third period goals, on 13 shots, but ultimately falling to the Badgers 7-3.

Sophomore Cole Caufield burned the Nittany Lions with a hat trick on Tuesday night.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad is still searching for answers in multiple facets of its game as it falls to 0-4 on the young season.

Penn State goalie struggles continue

Liam Souliere started off his night surrendering three first period goals while making only 12 saves.

It never got much better for the freshman surrendering another goal in the second and two more in the third.

Wisconsin shot a blistering 13-47 (one of which was an empty net goal) over the two games, and while the defense certainly didn’t make Souliere or Autio’s jobs easy with a shooting percentage at a high of (27.6%), the entirety of the blame cannot be placed on the defenders.

Special teams prove all-around problem for the Nittany Lions

Wisconsin scored another power play goal against the Nittany Lions, which has been a common theme for Penn State early on this year.

The Nittany Lions have already given up four power play goals in their four games this season as opposed to the just 14 they gave up in their 34 games the year prior.

As for the power play — Penn State scored its first power play goal of the year Tuesday on its 13th power play of the season.

The Nittany Lions are now 1-14 when skating with a man-advantage.

Penn State also negated a power play in the game, after alternate captain Aarne Talvitie took a slashing penalty with the Nittany Lions having a man-advantage.

Penn State later gave up a shorthanded goal in the second period.

Freshmen manage to put up points

Penn State had five freshmen skaters in Tuesday night’s contest against Wisconsin.

Three of them, Jared Westcott, Jimmy Dowd Jr. and Xander Lamppa, all managed to tally points during the game.

Dowd Jr. assisted an Alex Limoges goal in the second period, while Dowd Jr. assisted on Lamppa’s first goal of his career.

Westcott is now the only freshman with multiple points, but Penn State has four freshmen to record points during its first four games.