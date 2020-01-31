On Friday night, Notre Dame forward Cam Burke scored the goal that was the difference between one point and two in the Big Ten standings.

In round seven of the shootout at Pegula Ice Arena, Burke brought the marathon-like contest to an end with his blast past Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones, earning the Fighting Irish two points. The Nittany Lions managed one point in the Big Ten standings with the official 3-3 tie.

“You’re never satisfied when you lose a game,” defenseman Kris Myllari said. “At the end of the day it came down to a skills competition to win it, and they kept the extra point.”

While the mood in the postgame locker room wasn’t one of devastation, it was a little somber. However, Guy Gadowsky feels the Nittany Lions should keep their heads up.

“Obviously, they didn’t win, so they feel a little down,” Gadowsky said about his players. “From our coaching standpoint, we believe that they should feel pretty good about a lot of things.”

Penn State battled through two five-minute overtime periods before engaging in a six-round stalemate before the game ended in the seventh round of the shootout. The Nittany Lions played hard for 70 minutes before the game came down to choosing seven players to try and beat Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris.

“In practice, we do that every week actually, so we get an idea of what guys are more successful,” Gadowksy said. “After the first three [shooters], it’s a little bit of a gut feel.”

Despite only garnering half the available points in the extra frame, Penn State still takes over sole possession of first place with Michigan State off this week. However, the Spartans will have games in hand at the end of the weekend.

The Nittany Lions are still well positioned in the chase for the Big Ten regular season title and first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament, but Gadowsky said the team feels like they let a point slip away.

Penn State was leading 3-2 with 1:49 remaining in regulation, when the Fighting Irish pulled Morris in favor of a sixth skater, and the decision paid dividends. Notre Dame center Michael Graham squeaked the puck past Jones to tie the game at three.

“We know, because of our experience last year, that every single point is huge,” Gadowsky said. “We very well know what can happen when you don’t take advantage of every point, and that’s probably how they feel right now.”

Penn State will try to come back and get the job done tomorrow as the two sides face off again at 6 p.m. According to Myllari, the Nittany Lions can take a lot of positives from Friday’s matchup into the series finale.

“I think, overall, we had a lot of good things in our game today and we’re trying to translate that [and] bring a little more intensity tomorrow,” Myllari said.