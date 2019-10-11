Cole Hults’ had six goals in 36 games last season. This year, he has three in one game.

The defenseman had his first-ever collegiate multi-goal game as the Nittany Lions topped the Pioneers 8-2 in a dominating performance from the offense.

The season opener got off to a hot start thanks to a power-play goal from Alex Limoges early in the first. Evan Barratt’s shot from the top of the circle caught a piece of Limoges’ stick to find its way past Sacred Heart goalie Josh Benson.

Later in the period, Hults picked up the puck in the slot and rifled it past Benson for a two-goal advantage. Assists came from Brandon Biro and Nate Sucese.

Sacred Heart had two dangerous breakaway chances early in the second period, but was denied by Peyton Jones. The latter was fished off the goalline by a Penn State forward.

The second period proved to be a big period for Jones, who stopped several scrums and rebound attempts consistently through the frame. His offense didn’t register a shot until just under ten minutes had elapsed in the second period.

The lack of offense finally bit the Nittany Lions when Sacred Heart got on the board with a cheeky roof shot over Jones’ shoulder. The power-play goal brought the deficit down to one.

Late in the period, Penn State took advantage of a Sacred Heart penalty as Hults’ blue line shot found the net for his second of the game. Denis Smirnov and Sucese had the assists.

Hults would add a third for his first collegiate hat trick, and Sucese would score shortly after to give Penn State a 5-1 lead.

The Pioneers got one back, but Aarne Talvitie, Sam Sternschein and Connor MacEachern all added insurance goals in the 8-2 victory. That was MacEachern’s first as a Nittany Lion.

Jones stood on his head

If tonight’s effort is any indication of what is to come out of Penn State’s goaltender, Jones may be able to help his team steal victories.

The Pa. native was lights-out tonight, stopping 26 shots and countless prime opportunities for the Pioneers to get on the score sheet.

In his fourth year as a starter, Jones has more experience under his belt than most, and he looked as big and mobile as ever. The 6-foot-4 senior can make himself look massive in the net, and take away key space in the net so that more pucks stay out.

Hults can move the puck

It’s no secret that Hults has some offense in his playing style, but his performance Friday was one of the best of his career.

The junior accounted for half of his goal total from last year, as well as shutting down the Pioneers on their zone entries.

The top pairing of Hults with DeNaples should be one of the best in the Big Ten, as DeNaples’ defensive style of play pairs nicely with Hults’ more aggressive style. The pair were a +2 tonight.

Power play looked sharp

Penn State was 4-for-8 on the power play and looked to be in good shape for the season. The top line, which includes all offensive three first-liners, created a lot of open space to keep the puck moving.

Hults’ two power-play goals were made possible by the man-advantage, and the penalties overall gave Penn State many dangerous scoring opportunities.

The puck moves between teammates so effortlessly and quickly that it has the opposing goalie moving laterally, creating more open net to hit.