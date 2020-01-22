Penn State walked out of last weekend’s series against Michigan without a win, a first this season.

But that sight looks all too familiar at this time of year.

The past three years have seen slumps entering the second half of the season, something that isn’t fun for Guy Gadowsky to talk about, but it’s something he’s aware of.

“Appreciate you bringing that up,” Gadowsky said. “But we have to.”

January has been a difficult month for the Nittany Lions, as the team’s biggest rough patches have either occurred or started in the month.

In 2017, Penn State went 0-4-1 during a stretch between January and February. In 2018, it went 2-6-2, and in 2019 it went 3-5-0, but that included a four-game losing streak.

Going into and coming out of winter break, that was a main focus. And it had promising results to start.

“Obviously you don’t want to slump in the second half. We have a history of slumps after winter break,” defenseman Cole Hults said. “That was an emphasis before break, and we had a pretty good start with the three game win streak. But it’s the Big Ten. You can’t take any team lightly.”

The Nittany Lions took care of business against Niagara and Robert Morris to start the second half, but Friday’s performance was far from good enough to get the job done, resulting in a 6-0 rout.

Surprisingly enough, Gadowsky said the week of practice leading up to the series was one of the best of the season.

The goal was to fix some of the errors that occurred the week before against Robert Morris, seeing some of the struggles that plagued this team before.

It did that, but it came at a cost.

“We came out gangbusters in the first 15 minutes, and from that time on we actually didn’t play well at all in areas that we can control,” Gadowsky said. “We needed to address them, and I thought we did but I think we did it for too long, and we did it days in a row.”

Gadowsky stated that he felt the week of practice was too long and grueling, resulting in Michigan being the far fresher team to begin the series.

It wasn’t just that week though, as Gadowsky tried to ramp up the effort to avoid the second-half woes of years past.

“We tried to address that out of Christmas, so we did work extremely hard right from getting back...” Gadowsky said. “They didn’t have class, and we took it advantage of it, but we let it accumulate.”

But while Gadowsky may be pointing at himself or the work he had his players do since coming back as a reason for the weekend struggles, the players aren’t blaming anyone but themselves.

“It’s on us to better for the weekend,” forward Evan Barratt said. “We need to be ready for the drop of the puck.”

Even though a lull has occurred the past three seasons, that doesn’t mean Gadowsky has the answers for how to stop it.

“You learn every year because it’s different every year, in terms of injuries, where you sit mentally and how packed your schedule is at certain times,” Gadowsky said. “It’s different every year. You can’t go ‘back in 2016 we had it. That’s what you do.’ It all depends on where you are, how healthy you are. I don’t think you can ever get that formula.”

But even with the relative success the past four years, Gadowsky knows how difficult it is to achieve the goals they have.

He knows they can’t take their foot off the gas pedal, and that means stopping their dry spell before it gets out of hand.

“We’ve maintained our philosophy of looking only at the next game, but we’ve revisited the pairwise at the end of last year,” Gadowsky said. “22 wins and we didn’t make the tournament. As well as you think you’re doing, we’re not there yet.”