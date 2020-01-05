While Penn State came away with its first series sweep since November this past weekend, the performances were anything but typical.

With the Nittany Lions’ high-output offense largely nonexistent, Penn State relied on stellar defensive play and superb goaltending to start the second half of the regular season 2-0. The Nittany Lions defeated Niagara 3-2 on Friday night and 2-0 on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

“At this time of year, every win is a good win,” Guy Gadowsky said. “But, I think we all know we can do better.”

The Penn State offense seemed to be a shell of its usual self, as it struggled to sustain any momentum, especially on Saturday. The Nittany Lions scored five times in the pair of victories, with just three goals coming during even-strength play.

“We’re in a little bit of an offensive rut,” Gadowsky said. “This is new for us, and we got to figure it out.”

Through the first 15 games of the 2019-20 campaign, Penn State averaged 4.6 goals per contest. In their last six, however, the Nittany Lions have mustered just 2.17 goals per game.

Penn State was without forwards Alex Limoges and Aarne Talvitie for both matchups against the Purple Eagles, forcing some line changes. Limoges ranks third among all Nittany Lions with 20 points this season.

“We have to figure out a way to work through it,” Gadowsky said. “I know obviously we’re missing a couple offensive key guys, but we have a ‘next man up’ mentality and that’s something we’re going to have to figure out.”

One bright spot for the Penn State offense was right wing Sam Sternschein, who netted his team-leading 10th goal of the campaign on Friday. While the junior is just one forward on a team with 17, he has become an x-factor for the Nittany Lions.

When Sternschein scores, Penn State is a perfect 8-0 this season. Furthermore, in those eight contests, the Nittany Lions have averaged an astounding 5.75 goals per game.

“When he’s shooting, it encourages people to go to the net and as a team that’s how we were successful offensively for a long time here,” Gadowsky said about Sternschein. “It’s something that’s [currently] lacking a little bit.”

While Penn State has not scored over five goals in a contest since late November, the Nittany Lions produced a lot of shots in Saturday’s victory, giving Gadowsky optimism for the future.

“We had 44 shots and I thought a lot of good ones,” Gadowsky said. “I like to see that volume, at least we’re getting back to that.”