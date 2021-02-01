One Penn State player is receiving recognition for his prowess on the ice.

Nittany Lion senior forward and captain Alex Limoges has been announced as one of 50 NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey players nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

The nomination is Limoges’ second of his career and first since he was a sophomore during the 2018-19 season.

Limoges is tied with Kevin Wall for the team lead in points with 16 and ranks 10th in the Big Ten with nine goals.

The winner of the Hobey Baker Award will be awarded April 9.

