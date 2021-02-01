Men's Hockey vs Notre Dame, Limoges
Buy Now

Penn State forward Alex Limoges (9) skates around the net after passing the puck during the men’s hockey game against Notre Dame in Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Penn State lost to Notre Dame 4-2.

 Lindsey Toomer

One Penn State player is receiving recognition for his prowess on the ice.

Nittany Lion senior forward and captain Alex Limoges has been announced as one of 50 NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey players nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

The nomination is Limoges’ second of his career and first since he was a sophomore during the 2018-19 season.

Limoges is tied with Kevin Wall for the team lead in points with 16 and ranks 10th in the Big Ten with nine goals.

The winner of the Hobey Baker Award will be awarded April 9.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags