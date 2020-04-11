30 Best - No. 20
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

It was a historic 31-second stretch for the program.

Penn State trailed by one around the halfway point of the third period. It needed to win if it wanted any chance of a Big Ten Regular Season Championship.

Down 2-1, it looked like that dream was over.

31 seconds later, that all changed.

Nikita Pavlychev and Kevin Wall scored less than a minute, sending the crowd at Pegula into a state of euphoria.

That dramatic moment eventually led to the Nittany Lions claiming their first Big Ten regular season championship.

With all of the drama and high stakes, even with it only happening a few weeks ago, it was worthy of a spot on our list.

